ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Fentanyl Poisoning Death Of 26-Year-Old Ridgefield Man At Bachelor Party Leads To Arrest

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaKXD_0jTqXz6n00
Thomas "Tom" Gleason, of Ridgefield, died from fentanyl poisoning. Photo Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

The death of a 26-year-old Connecticut resident from fentanyl poisoning at a bachelor party in the state of Florida has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges.

John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for the incident that killed Fairfield County resident Thomas "Tom" Gleason of Ridgefield.

Gleason, who grew up in Newtown where he attended the Hawley School, was found in distress when deputies responded to a medical assist call on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on Saturday, May 14, said the Walton County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies immediately began CPR and administered an AED, the department said.

While doing so, three more men collapsed and became unresponsive. All the men were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

Days later, Gleason was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation revealed all the men had traveled to Walton County for a bachelor party from Georgia, Alabama, and Connecticut to celebrate their friend, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation also found the underlying cause of Gleason’s death was a lethal dose of fentanyl which was found in narcotics directly provided by Nabors, the department said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the findings were presented to a grand jury and Nabors was indicted on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death.

“Our Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to tie the deadly dose Gleason took to Nabors,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This case is tragic and certainly one we want to bring to a successful prosecution for Thomas’ family.”

Gleason was laid to rest on Friday, June 3 in Newtown.

His family asked for donations to Families Against Fentanyl. www.familiesagainstfentanyl.org, to continue the fight against the deadly drug.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.

Comments / 35

HONKEY TONK MAN.
4d ago

THAT POISON IS IN ALL DRUGS NOW. YOUR CRAZY IF YOU EVEN DO THE MARCHING POWDER. . Homegrown IS BEST. . GOD BLESS THE GLEASONS FOR THERE LOSS. WOW. WHAT FUN IS THAT POISON. !!!!.

Reply(6)
17
Gabriel
3d ago

Keep letting these illegals into our country and CT this is what is going to keep happening and you ever voted for the leftist governor you can’t complain

Reply(1)
9
Joseph DeFelice
3d ago

Need to take down illegal production of this evil substance. We all know where it comes from and yet the government just sits on its hands.

Reply(3)
5
Related
Daily Voice

Marshfield Double Homicide Suspect To Face Trial In Massachusetts: Report

The man allegedly behind a double homicide of an elderly couple on the South Shore will face trial in Massachusetts after he was arrested in Florida last week, reports said. Christopher Keeley waived extradition after appearing in a Florida courtroom on Monday, Dec. 5 and will return to Massachusetts to face charges, NBC10 Boston reports.
Daily Voice

Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M

The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Mahopac For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police

Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel in the area of West Lake Boulevard (Route 33), according to Carmel Police.
Daily Voice

Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle

Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.
PIX11

New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
NECN

Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
PIX11

Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police

HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
niceville.com

Death at Walton bachelor party results in murder charges: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— An alleged drug-related death at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 14, 2022, the agency...
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
Daily Voice

Police: Drunken NJ TRANSIT Passenger Hospitalized After Furious Fight

A drunk and disorderly bus passenger was arrested after he assaulted Hasbrouck Heights police officers who responded to the driver's call for help, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT driver stopped the bus at Baldwin Avenue and Boulevard after Eloy Ulloa, 39, of Clifton became persistently disruptive around noontime Saturday, Dec. 3, Police Sgt. John Behr said.
Daily Voice

Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
419K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy