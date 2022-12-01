MUSKEGON, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week recently showed up to what she thought was just another school assembly only to find out it was all set up for her. The assembly was complete with newly made signs, some with Erin Robinson’s face, and even confetti making for an emotional surprise. The Wesley School teacher said, “I don’t necessarily feel that I deserve that. That somebody would even take the time to nominate me is just overwhelming to me, because I feel like we all do the best that we can and we all want our students to succeed and be the best selves that they can be.”

16 HOURS AGO