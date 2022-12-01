ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 ON YOUR SIDE

School leaders plan assembly to surprise Teacher of the Week

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week recently showed up to what she thought was just another school assembly only to find out it was all set up for her. The assembly was complete with newly made signs, some with Erin Robinson’s face, and even confetti making for an emotional surprise. The Wesley School teacher said, “I don’t necessarily feel that I deserve that. That somebody would even take the time to nominate me is just overwhelming to me, because I feel like we all do the best that we can and we all want our students to succeed and be the best selves that they can be.”
MLive

Muskegon man takes plea deal for killing girlfriend, hiding her body for months

MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing prison time when he’s sentenced next month for killing his girlfriend and hiding her body inside his apartment for months. The man, Timothy Lee-Houston Day, avoided a potential life sentence – if convicted as charged – by accepting Muskegon County prosecutors’ agreement.
Fox17

Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
wcmu.org

Judge denies MyPillow founder’s request for Kent County election records

A federal magistrate has shielded Kent County from MyPillow founder’s subpoena requesting 2020 election records. Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, is a support of former President Donald Trump’s allegation the 2020 election was rigged. He’s publicly and repeatedly claimed Dominion voting machines manipulated vote counts across the...
MLive

Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
wgvunews.org

Domestic Violence Court could be coming to Kent Co.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners has awarded more than $108 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 30 projects across the county. One of the recipients is the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team (DVCCRT). The group was granted $4M to build up a Domestic Violence Action Network.
MLive

Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page

WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
WOOD TV8

Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire

 CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]

