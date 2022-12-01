Read full article on original website
New Grand Rapids police union contract would make it harder for officers to scrub discipline records
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It will be harder for Grand Rapids police officers to shed records of racial profiling, excessive force and more from their personnel files under a proposal before city leaders Tuesday. Under the proposed Grand Rapids Police Officers Association union contract before city commission for approval...
School leaders plan assembly to surprise Teacher of the Week
MUSKEGON, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week recently showed up to what she thought was just another school assembly only to find out it was all set up for her. The assembly was complete with newly made signs, some with Erin Robinson’s face, and even confetti making for an emotional surprise. The Wesley School teacher said, “I don’t necessarily feel that I deserve that. That somebody would even take the time to nominate me is just overwhelming to me, because I feel like we all do the best that we can and we all want our students to succeed and be the best selves that they can be.”
Power outage closes Holland High School
Holland Public Schools closed the high school for a power outage. Parents were alerted via social media and the school's website.
‘Game changer’: Kent County to create domestic violence court
The Kent County Board of Commissioners is dedicating $4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help make a domestic violence court in Kent County.
Grand Rapids Board of Education looks to fill vacant spot
Board Member Kristian Grant will be stepping down from her role after her election to the State House of Representatives, according to a spokesperson for GRPS.
Grand Rapids’ human resources director retiring next year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ human resources director is retiring next year. After a 19-year career at the city, Grand Rapids Human Resources Director Desireé A. Frugé announced Monday, Dec. 5, she would be retiring in August 2023. Frugé's nearly two-decade career at the city...
WZZM 13
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
Rita Totoraitis, better known as Miss T, is battling Parkinson's Disease at St. Ann's Home on the west side of Grand Rapids. But getting mail warms her heart.
Michigan woman charged in son’s death competent to stand trial
A Michigan woman is competent to stand trial for her role in the death of her 15-year-old son
Muskegon man takes plea deal for killing girlfriend, hiding her body for months
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing prison time when he’s sentenced next month for killing his girlfriend and hiding her body inside his apartment for months. The man, Timothy Lee-Houston Day, avoided a potential life sentence – if convicted as charged – by accepting Muskegon County prosecutors’ agreement.
Kent County fire crews working Sand Lake house fire; Five sent to hospital
SAND LAKE, Mich — Fire crews in northern Kent County are working a house fire in Solon Township. Dispatchers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the first call came in around 6:35 a.m. to a home in Sand Lake between White Creek Avenue and Cedar Springs Avenue on 21 Mile Road.
House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Detroit based cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day this Friday, December 9th at 3510 E. Mall Drive in Southeast, Grand Rapids. H.O.D. Grand Rapids will be a recreational location catering to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
wcmu.org
Judge denies MyPillow founder’s request for Kent County election records
A federal magistrate has shielded Kent County from MyPillow founder’s subpoena requesting 2020 election records. Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, is a support of former President Donald Trump’s allegation the 2020 election was rigged. He’s publicly and repeatedly claimed Dominion voting machines manipulated vote counts across the...
Muskegon police, faith leaders meet to build trust
Faith leaders, community members and law enforcement officers met Saturday to talk about the challenges police face when responding to crisis calls.
Mother accused of torturing, starving son to death competent to stand trial, judge rules
MUSKEGON, MI – A mother charged for her role contributing to her malnourished son’s death has been deemed competent to stand trial. A judge made the ruling Thursday morning inside a Muskegon County District Courtroom during a competency evaluation hearing. Shanda Vander Ark, of Norton Shores, is accused...
Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
wgvunews.org
Domestic Violence Court could be coming to Kent Co.
The Kent County Board of Commissioners has awarded more than $108 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 30 projects across the county. One of the recipients is the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team (DVCCRT). The group was granted $4M to build up a Domestic Violence Action Network.
Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page
WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
