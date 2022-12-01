ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes PD reports its phone lines are back up

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – As of 9:50 a.m., Vincennes Police Department has announced phone lines are back up and running

The Vincennes Police Department (VPD) has announced its phone lines are down temporarily.

Officials say due to technical difficulties, the phone lines at the police department are down for the time being. VPD says if you need to report something, please contact the non-emergency number at Knox County Central Dispatch at 812-882-1502. Officials advise as always, please call 911 for emergencies, and the lobby at 501 Busseron Street is open as well.

Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88

VPD says it is working quickly on rectifying the situation and will post with updates when the phone lines are working again. Officials apologize for the inconvenience and thank people for understanding.

Related
Elf spreads mischief around the Evansville Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A surprise gift from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan has been causing quite a stir around the Evansville Police Department. Sitting inside the package was an elf, which the police department has named Clem. Officers say they chose that name for him because he was shipped over from Mt. […]
Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
The last of the Tri-State burn bans lifted

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again. The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban […]
Cows loose after truck overturns on I-64 in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Monday afternoon, a truck carrying a dozen cattle overturned on I-64 near the 31 mile-marker in Warrick County. Crews are on the scene working to round up at least twelve cows that went loose after the crash. Officials tell us some cows had to be put down. A fire was […]
Sheriff ID’s Shelburn pedestrian killed by train

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and […]
EPD: Woman arrested after hitting man with car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car. Police said they were sent to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers found a man on the ground. Police said the man […]
VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
No cause determined for True Vine Inn fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Kentucky Fire Marshals tells us no cause for the True Vine Inn fire has been determined. On November 14, a fire was reported at the True Vine Inn. Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, made it difficult to […]
Spencer County deputy presented with $10,000 grant

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – A special guest at Rockport’s City Parade presented a deputy with a $10,000 grant on Saturday. Zechariah Cartledge and Running 4 Heroes presented Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy Harper with an injured first responder grant. According to the Rockport Police Department, Cartledge also ran one mile in support of fallen officers. Running […]
Avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to traffic incident

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says some roads have closed due to a traffic incident. GCSO advises people to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a current traffic issue. Deputies say a vehicle crash on CR 550 E near CR 250 S has closed the […]
14news.com

Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night. According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville. Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night. Officials...
Officials identify Huntingburg woman hit by a train

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) says on November 29, around 3:50 p.m., HPD and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of North Main and 8th Street in reference to a female pedestrian that was struck by a train. Police say the initial dispatch stated that the female was unresponsive […]
