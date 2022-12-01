Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' star, Emmy winner, dies at 71
Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom “Cheers,” the “Look Who’s Talking” films and other roles, has died of cancer, her family said in a statement Monday. She was 71. The illness was only recently discovered, her family said. "She was...
AOL Corp
Mayim Bialik honors late co-star Leslie Jordan in heartfelt TikTok video
The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance posthumously as Phil on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” during the show’s Dec. 1 episode. Jordan, who died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at age 67 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, was featured in the eighth episode of the show’s third season, in an episode titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.”
AOL Corp
Bob McGrath, original 'Sesame Street' star, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and singer who played human "Bob Johnson" on Sesame Street for more than 40 years, has died. He was 90 years old. McGrath's family announced his death on Sunday, Dec. 4 in a Facebook post. "The McGrath family has some sad news to share," the post...
