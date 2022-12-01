Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 2
Rangers score 3 in third period to rally past Blues 6-4
K’Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière and Chris Kreider scored in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out indefinitely
Voracek is still out indefinitely with concussion symptoms and said Monday there's only a "slim" chance that he will be able to return this season, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Voracek, who has been out since Nov. 4, has one goal and five assists in 11 games this...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
Comments / 0