Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–This Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm will be our annual Donelson Christmas Tree lighting. As our new Nashville Public Library Donelson Branch is under construction, we’re moving the tree lighting to FiftyForward Donelson Station, which is very convenient for everyone to enjoy the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Christmas Parade at 2pm along Donelson Pike from Elm Hill Pike to FiftyForward and be right there for the tree lighting at 4pm.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO