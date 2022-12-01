Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Austin Peay WR transfer Drae McCray is blowing up in the portal
Asked to describe his game, Austin Peay wide receiver transfer Drae McCray puts it simply: “I think I can score at any given time whenever I touch the ball.”. McCray had a catch of 20-plus yards in all but one of Austin Peay’s games this season, a campaign that saw him reel in 75 passes for 1,021 yards and 9 touchdowns. During his true freshman season in 2021, McCray had one punt return attempt – it went to the house.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans
The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
East Tennessean
Bucs stun Vanderbilt with women’s basketball victory
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The ETSU Bucs women’s basketball team continues their strong start to the season following a 44-31 Power 5 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Fresh off a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE where the Bucs were...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and...
mainstreetmaury.com
Franklin's hot start leads Admirals past host Columbia Central
There’s a difference in playing and competing. And Columbia Central boys basketball coach Ken Cutlip is trying to help his team make that distinction, following the Lions’ 75-61 loss Friday to visiting Franklin.
Future Rebel OL Sanders Caps Career with State Title Over Fellow Pledge Reed
Future Ole Miss football teammates clashed with the Tennessee DII-AAA state championship on the line Thursday
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
Murfreesboro, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Murfreesboro. The Franklin Road Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian Academy on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
tigerdroppings.com
Trent Dilfer Cries In After His No. 15 Lipscomb Academy To State Title In His Last Game
Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer left ESPN a few years ago to coach Lipscomb Academy. In His time there he has accrued a 43-10 record in four seasons. Now he's off to be UAB's head coach, but not before he led his No. 15 high school squad to a state championship in his last game this week. How could he not be emotional...
Tennessee Tribune
Ronnie Glynn to Become First Black State Legislator Elected in Clarksville Since 1896
Clarksville, TN – Ronnie Glynn, will become Clarksville’s first Black state legislator since 1896 will be sworn in during a special ceremony held at Burt Elementary School. Rep. Glynn has made public education a major priority and will begin his term in one of Clarksville’s most historic public schools.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKRN
Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Clarksville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The Stewart County High School basketball team will have a game with West Creek High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Northeast High School basketball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
wgnsradio.com
Riverdale High School promotes wrestling with special in-school event
(Rutherford County, TN) This week, the Warriors of Riverdale High School faced off against the Raiders of Spring Hill during a special in-school match. “Our goal of the in-school match is to raise awareness of the sport to our student body,” Riverdale girls wrestling coach Dario Rudas said.
WKRN
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested
Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Lebanon, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lebanon. The Gallatin High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson Central High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Gallatin High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson Central High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN
If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
wgnsradio.com
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
Comments / 0