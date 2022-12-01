Asked to describe his game, Austin Peay wide receiver transfer Drae McCray puts it simply: “I think I can score at any given time whenever I touch the ball.”. McCray had a catch of 20-plus yards in all but one of Austin Peay’s games this season, a campaign that saw him reel in 75 passes for 1,021 yards and 9 touchdowns. During his true freshman season in 2021, McCray had one punt return attempt – it went to the house.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO