Austin Peay WR transfer Drae McCray is blowing up in the portal

Asked to describe his game, Austin Peay wide receiver transfer Drae McCray puts it simply: “I think I can score at any given time whenever I touch the ball.”. McCray had a catch of 20-plus yards in all but one of Austin Peay’s games this season, a campaign that saw him reel in 75 passes for 1,021 yards and 9 touchdowns. During his true freshman season in 2021, McCray had one punt return attempt – it went to the house.
Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans

The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
Bucs stun Vanderbilt with women’s basketball victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The ETSU Bucs women’s basketball team continues their strong start to the season following a 44-31 Power 5 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Fresh off a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE where the Bucs were...
Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and...
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
Trent Dilfer Cries In After His No. 15 Lipscomb Academy To State Title In His Last Game

Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer left ESPN a few years ago to coach Lipscomb Academy. In His time there he has accrued a 43-10 record in four seasons. Now he's off to be UAB's head coach, but not before he led his No. 15 high school squad to a state championship in his last game this week. How could he not be emotional...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list have been taken into custody.
Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners.
The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
