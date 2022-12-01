DENTON, Texas (AP) — Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday night. Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator the past two seasons, was named the team’s interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

