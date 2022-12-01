Read full article on original website
North Texas fires Littrell after .500 record over 7 years
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday night. Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator the past two seasons, was named the team’s interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.
Florida offensive lineman Torrence set to enter NFL draft
Florida junior offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, a top prospect at his position who started 11 games for the Gators, announced Sunday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.
Cal Water Polo Pulls Off a Championship Comeback Worth Screaming About
Nikolaos Papanikolaou scores 7 goals, Bears rally from 4 down to topple USC 13-12.
Purdy, defense lead 49ers past Fins; Garoppolo breaks foot
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 for their fifth straight win
Hogs’ Samara Spencer, Saylor Poffenbarger Have Big Nights
Razorbacks roll to easy Sunday afternoon win over Oral Roberts behind birthday girl.
