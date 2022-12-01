ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Honored At His Old High School For Dolph Day

Young Dolph‘s former high school has joined in on celebrating the life and legacy of their late alumnus on what has been declared as Dolph Day. November 17, 2022 marked one year since the world lost Dolph, and the date has since been acknowledged as Dolph Day in both his hometown of Memphis as well as Atlanta. In support of this day, which is described as a “day of service,” the Paper Route CEO’s fiancee Mia Jaye and her company, Black Men Deserve to Grow Old, hosted a Dolph Day of Service at Hamilton High School in collaboration with Dolph’s family foundation, the Ida Mae Foundation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven community pitches in for the perfect tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Whitehaven community is coming together to raise thousands of dollars, all for the perfect Christmas tree. The Christmas stand in front of Southland Mall is empty, but not for long. Next week, a 28-ft fully decorated tree will be lit here, and it’s because of the community outpouring. You might say Whitehaven community […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How a Lausanne senior turned tragedy into triumph through football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The silence is what weighs the heaviest on the Hatton family. "I still feel empty," Trenall Hatton said, remembering her late husband, Ernest. "A lot of people don't know, I've known my husband since I was nine years old. He said I would be his wife when we were nine. We were married at 30. 21 beautiful years together."
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
Axios Nashville

Where to eat, play and stay in Memphis, 3 hours from Nashville

Nashville may be Music City, but Memphis is the home of blues, soul and rock and roll — and it has a lot to offer, including good eats and plenty of attractions.Condé Nast Traveler named Memphis one of the 23 top travel destinations for 2023. Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. The PeabodyThere's a lot to love about this historic hotel, but the coolest thing may be that ducks visit the fountain in the lobby daily from 11am-5pm. Features: Rooftop bar, day spa, same-day laundry and dry cleaning servicesRate: $219+ per nightAddress:...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Drive for a new Christmas tree meets with success in Whitehaven

This year’s invitation to the Whitehaven Christmas Tree Lighting also signals the success of a community effort to purchase a tree considered suitable for the occasion. The free lighting ceremony coordinated by Respect The Haven CDC and its community partners is set for Sunday, December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the parking lot of the Southland Mall, 1215 Southland Mall.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis women’s basketball falls to #1 South Carolina 79-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a fast start, the Memphis women’s basketball team was defeated on the road by the #1 team in the country and defending national champions South Carolina 79-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-4 on the season. Katrina Merriweather’s group showed no fear early,...
MEMPHIS, TN
therebelwalk.com

Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Whitehaven and found two people injured on Saturday. Police responded to the call on the 1000 block of Chambliss in Whitehaven. When they arrived on the scene, they found out that both victims were transported to Methodist South for treatment. One person was listed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Silver Alert: 72-year-old missing from Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Trudie Bone by the Tennessee Burau of Investigation. Bone is from Memphis. She was last seen on November 30th. She has a medical condition that can impact her ability to get home safe. The TBI says that she...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tigers, Rebels hit the hardwood Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the all Mid-South rivalry on the hardwood Saturday. That’s when the Memphis Tigers and Ole Miss Rebs do battle in college hoops. Both teams are off to good starts this year. Penny Hardaway’s group is 5-2 on the season and winners of 3 straight.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal house fire reported in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
COVINGTON, TN

