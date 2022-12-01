Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Honored At His Old High School For Dolph Day
Young Dolph‘s former high school has joined in on celebrating the life and legacy of their late alumnus on what has been declared as Dolph Day. November 17, 2022 marked one year since the world lost Dolph, and the date has since been acknowledged as Dolph Day in both his hometown of Memphis as well as Atlanta. In support of this day, which is described as a “day of service,” the Paper Route CEO’s fiancee Mia Jaye and her company, Black Men Deserve to Grow Old, hosted a Dolph Day of Service at Hamilton High School in collaboration with Dolph’s family foundation, the Ida Mae Foundation.
Whitehaven community pitches in for the perfect tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Whitehaven community is coming together to raise thousands of dollars, all for the perfect Christmas tree. The Christmas stand in front of Southland Mall is empty, but not for long. Next week, a 28-ft fully decorated tree will be lit here, and it’s because of the community outpouring. You might say Whitehaven community […]
localmemphis.com
How a Lausanne senior turned tragedy into triumph through football
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The silence is what weighs the heaviest on the Hatton family. "I still feel empty," Trenall Hatton said, remembering her late husband, Ernest. "A lot of people don't know, I've known my husband since I was nine years old. He said I would be his wife when we were nine. We were married at 30. 21 beautiful years together."
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Tenants share eviction stories at Central Library Exhibit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s getting cold out there and many are lucky enough to have a place to call home for the holidays, but not all are so fortunate. “Evicted,” an exhibit at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library aims to shed light on the eviction crisis in the Mid-South and the entire country.
Where to eat, play and stay in Memphis, 3 hours from Nashville
Nashville may be Music City, but Memphis is the home of blues, soul and rock and roll — and it has a lot to offer, including good eats and plenty of attractions.Condé Nast Traveler named Memphis one of the 23 top travel destinations for 2023. Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. The PeabodyThere's a lot to love about this historic hotel, but the coolest thing may be that ducks visit the fountain in the lobby daily from 11am-5pm. Features: Rooftop bar, day spa, same-day laundry and dry cleaning servicesRate: $219+ per nightAddress:...
Collierville residents get first taste of Christmas with annual holiday parade
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The holiday season was well underway in Collierville after the town’s Christmas parade was held Friday night. Byhalia Road was lined up with spectators on both sides braving the cold to get their first taste of Christmas as marching bands and dozens of floats passed through town.
tri-statedefender.com
Drive for a new Christmas tree meets with success in Whitehaven
This year’s invitation to the Whitehaven Christmas Tree Lighting also signals the success of a community effort to purchase a tree considered suitable for the occasion. The free lighting ceremony coordinated by Respect The Haven CDC and its community partners is set for Sunday, December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the parking lot of the Southland Mall, 1215 Southland Mall.
Memphis lynching site may be 1st on National Register of Historic Places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The site of a brutal mob attack more than a century ago in Memphis could become the first lynching site in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a local historian says. It was a case that echoed all the way to Washington and New York City. The […]
Memphis teachers owed thousands of dollars after school suddenly closes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some educators in Memphis are looking for answers after their school unexpectedly closed and they were left without pay. Just three weeks after the first day of school, the tuition-free private school Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, shut its doors. One teacher told ABC24’s Eryn Rogers,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis women’s basketball falls to #1 South Carolina 79-54
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a fast start, the Memphis women’s basketball team was defeated on the road by the #1 team in the country and defending national champions South Carolina 79-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-4 on the season. Katrina Merriweather’s group showed no fear early,...
therebelwalk.com
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
localmemphis.com
Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
Ceiling collapse at Memphis apartment causes headaches for tenant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local resident was abruptly awakened out of her sleep to a disturbing sight. Her ceiling was on the floor. Deborah Jones told FOX13 that she thought a storm whipped through her home on Aug. 23 but it was a ceiling collapse. “It was like a...
Two injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Whitehaven and found two people injured on Saturday. Police responded to the call on the 1000 block of Chambliss in Whitehaven. When they arrived on the scene, they found out that both victims were transported to Methodist South for treatment. One person was listed […]
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. The post Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wtva.com
Report: Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Timothy Herrington Jr., the 22-year-old man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee reported. Open this link to read the report.
fox17.com
Silver Alert: 72-year-old missing from Memphis
Memphis, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Trudie Bone by the Tennessee Burau of Investigation. Bone is from Memphis. She was last seen on November 30th. She has a medical condition that can impact her ability to get home safe. The TBI says that she...
actionnews5.com
Tigers, Rebels hit the hardwood Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the all Mid-South rivalry on the hardwood Saturday. That’s when the Memphis Tigers and Ole Miss Rebs do battle in college hoops. Both teams are off to good starts this year. Penny Hardaway’s group is 5-2 on the season and winners of 3 straight.
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
