Wilson (knee) reverted to the Bengals' reserve/PUP list for the remainder of the 2022 season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Wilson opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 9 of the 2021 season, and he was designated to return to practice Nov. 14. However, he was not restored to the active roster within his 21-day return window, so he will now remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Wilson will now shift his focus toward recovering before he hits free agency this coming offseason. The strong safety recorded 291 kick-return yards before tearing his ACL last season, and his absence should leave Chris Evans and Trent Taylor to continue handling kick returns for Cincinnati moving forward.

7 HOURS AGO