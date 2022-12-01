Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out indefinitely
Voracek is still out indefinitely with concussion symptoms and said Monday there's only a "slim" chance that he will be able to return this season, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Voracek, who has been out since Nov. 4, has one goal and five assists in 11 games this...
Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday
Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Departs with injury Sunday
Bradley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Bradley has recorded four tackles while exclusively playing on special teams this season. However, the 25-year-old's absence will leave Philadelphia slightly under-manned at linebacker Sunday.
Rangers score 3 in third period to rally past Blues 6-4
K’Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière and Chris Kreider scored in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Monday night.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Will undergo MRI on Monday
Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence will undergo an MRI on his left foot Monday, but the quarterback is trending in the right direction, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence took a hard hit on the final play of the first half and bent his left leg awkwardly, but he was able to get to the locker room under his own power and was back on the field to start the second half. It appears the MRI is merely precautionary, but the results should provide further clarity on Lawrence's availability for practice this week.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Won't return in 2022
Wilson (knee) reverted to the Bengals' reserve/PUP list for the remainder of the 2022 season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Wilson opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 9 of the 2021 season, and he was designated to return to practice Nov. 14. However, he was not restored to the active roster within his 21-day return window, so he will now remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Wilson will now shift his focus toward recovering before he hits free agency this coming offseason. The strong safety recorded 291 kick-return yards before tearing his ACL last season, and his absence should leave Chris Evans and Trent Taylor to continue handling kick returns for Cincinnati moving forward.
Draft-pick compensation for Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield trades are virtually locked in
The draft-pick compensation in trades for two former franchise quarterbacks are virtual locks as we continue Week 13 of the season. The Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield trades this offseason came with conditional picks that hinged on the respective QBs playing at least 70 percent of their teams' snaps. Through 12 games, it's now mathematically improbable that either quarterback will reach that mark in the regular season, and their former teams won't get as rich in draft capital next spring.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Won't suit up again
Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Bridgewater is now slated to miss his sixth consecutive contest as a result of the knee injury he sustained back in Week 6 against the Vikings. Rookie Skylar Thompson is in line to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup quarterback this weekend in San Fransisco.
Panthers to release Baker Mayfield after seven games with team; former No. 1 overall pick subject to waivers
The Carolina Panthers are moving on from the quarterback they traded for just five months ago, as Baker Mayfield is set to be released on Monday, confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Mayfield will be subject to waivers. The Panthers sent the Cleveland Browns a conditional 2024 fifth-round...
