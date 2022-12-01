Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
FedEx Supply Chain to close Indianapolis facility, 179 jobs cut
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx Supply Chain has confirmed the closing of their Indianapolis facility, causing 179 jobs to be lost. The first cuts will be in January, and the facility located on 225 Transfer Drive will be closed permanently by the end of June. According to a release, the...
WISH-TV
Bokeyno Motorsports owner shares benefits of sports cars with vertical doors
Bokeyno Motorsports is a company based in Noblesville, Indiana that started about a year ago with extremely ambitious goals and traveling more than 130,000 miles across the USA, visiting 48 states and working on more than 150 Corvettes. They also partner with wounded veterans to give them free installations since...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Public Library’s ‘Season’s Readings’ 2022 gifting free books to children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library kicked off “Season’s Readings” 2022 initiative at the Eagle Branch library on Monday with Mayor Joe Hogsett and sponsor Sondhi Solutions. According to a news release, Indianapolis residents are inviting residents to pick up a free children’s book to...
WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
WISH-TV
Martin University offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University is hosting a free COVID-19 pop-up clinic on Monday and it comes with an incentive. It’s pretty simple: anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. The coronavirus vaccine and booster are offered free of charge. Clinic organizers say the...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis event centers around open, honest, ‘Grown Konversations’
The creator and organizer of “Grown Konversations,” Brandon Jackson, joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss his upcoming event that will cover open, honest and grown conversations about marriage and relationships called, “A Win In 2023: Making Connections For Success”. You’re invited to enjoy...
WISH-TV
As temperatures drop, Wheeler Mission braces for more people
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In November, Wheeler Mission saw between 650 and 700 people needing shelter, that number is up to 800 as the calendar turns to December, and temperatures drop. “We all see it right, cost of eggs, cost of everything, cost of a meal, anywhere you go, that...
WISH-TV
Unsettled pattern next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
WISH-TV
Mild temperatures with several rain chances this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had a mainly cloudy Monday, temperatures were able to be near normal for this time of the month with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll keep a near to slightly above normal temperature trend around this week with opportunities for rain. Monday night:...
WISH-TV
Several rain chances to watch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry conditions remain for tonight, but we will have plenty of chances at rain this upcoming work week. TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing throughout the night. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: More clouds to start off the work week. There is the chance of a...
WISH-TV
Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday. Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday. He has two events scheduled for Tuesday. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis area hospitals restrict visitors as flu spikes early in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitation to all area hospitals is restricted to people over the age of 18 and only those not showing any signs of the flu. This is the latest attempt to curb a potentially deadly flu season. Indiana University Health, the state’s largest hospital chain, announced Monday...
WISH-TV
Officer Noah Shanavez scholarship fund donation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday lieutenant Keith O‘Donnell accepted a check for $500.00 for the Noah Shanavez Scholarship Fund from Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee and the Fraternal Order of Police President Cliff Cole. The scholarship program was set up following the tragic death of Officer Noah Shanavez in...
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WISH-TV
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
WISH-TV
Windy start to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gusty winds likely for the first part of Saturday. Winds decrease later today but chilly temperatures stick around. TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will move across the state today. Winds may gust at times near 40 mph early this morning. A Wind Advisory is in place until 10am. A few light showers will also be possible early. Clouds clear for the afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. With breezy conditions it will feel more like it’s in the 20s.
WISH-TV
Pet Night with Santa happens in Carmel this December
Bring your pet to visit with Santa and friends at Santa’s House in Carmel!. It’s happening on December 6 and 13 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here and here.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
