Here are the MAC all-conference teams for fall 2022 (football, volleyball, soccer, more)

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago
The fall sports season is behind us in Western North Carolina, concluding an exciting year for the Mountain Athletic Conference teams.

Roberson won conference championships in five of the seven sports this fall, while North Buncombe girls cross country's third-place state championship finish was the closest the league came to a ring.

Here are the athletes who earned all-conference honors in the fall, as voted on by the coaches in the conference.

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

Individual honors — Conference champion: Seth Caudill, Asheville. Coach of the Year: Andrew Devine, Roberson

All-conference: Seth Caudill (Asheville), Will Fiore (Roberson), Nicholas Gibson (Roberson), Josiah Kaiser (Roberson), Tyler Gordon (Roberson), Ryan Chong (Roberson), Kevin Cordero (Roberson), Ben Long (Reynolds), Paul Curran (Roberson), Eli Warren (Roberson)

GIRLS

Individual honors — Conference champion: Hannah Caudill, Asheville. Coach of the Year: Jane Roane, North Buncombe

All-conference: Hannah Caudill (Asheville), Katie Johnson (North Buncombe), Clare Pollick (Roberson), Avery Mays (North Buncombe), Ella Kepple (Reynolds), Evva Hamilton (Reynolds), Eden Barnwell (North Buncombe), Tatum Mullins (North Buncombe), Katie Purnell (Reynolds), Thalia Soule (Roberson)

FOOTBALL

Individual honors — Offensive Player of the Year: Max Guest, Reynolds RB. Defensive Player of the Year: Russell Barnett, Reynolds DL. Coach of the Year: Shane Laws, Reynolds

1st-team offense — OL: Ryne Norton (North Buncombe), Bill Braine (Asheville), Joseph Gates (Asheville), Nash Rogers (Reynolds), Bailey Craig (Reynolds). QB: Iggy Welch, Erwin. RB: Josh Ellis, McDowell. WR: JoJo Ikeme (Reynolds), M.A. Skanes (Reynolds), Ty Johnson (Erwin). FLEX: Christian Lewis, Reynolds

1st-team defense — DL: Marquan Harper (Reynolds), Tay Davis (Asheville), Itachi Duvernay (Roberson). FLEX: Noah Shaw, Asheville. LB: Asher Cunningham (Reynolds), Brandon Guest (Reynolds), Reno Jeter (Roberson). DB: DaShawn Stone (Reynolds), Deshaun Whitmire (Asheville), Heff Finley (Asheville), Cairo Skanes (Reynolds)

1st-team specialist — Athlete: Matthew Rogers, Enka. Specialist: Kyheem Plummer, Asheville

2nd-team offense — OL: Tanner Graham (Asheville), Hayden Williams (McDowell), Elijah Gaines (Enka), Nathaniel Brown (Erwin), Brendon Pohl (Reynolds). QB: Lex Dinwiddie, Roberson. RB: Tyrin Credle, Roberson. WR: Jeremiah Ellis (McDowell), Jay Avery (Asheville), Tre Codrington (Asheville). FLEX: Hayden Haynes, McDowell

2nd-team defense — DL: Ameer Splawn (Asheville), Kareem McDowell (Reynolds), Daylon Harper (Reynolds). FLEX: Oliver Mooney (Asheville). LB: Zy-rque Smith (Asheville), Cohen Bohanon (Roberson), Hunter Sharpe (Erwin). DB: Diante Fountain (Reynolds), Meechie Graves (Erwin), Majesty Summey (McDowell), Aeon Benjamin (Asheville)

2nd-team specialist — Athlete: Devon Hollis, Roberson. Specialist: Dawson Bartlett, McDowell

GIRLS GOLF

Player of the Year: Lil Carcel, Asheville

All-conference: Bekka Mull (North Buncombe), Brynn Bishop (Roberson), Izabel Keith (Roberson), Gigi Nagy (Reynolds), Sally Sandridge (Roberson), Violet Northcott (Roberson), Emma Raines (North Buncombe), Claudia Taylor (McDowell), Ella Pruitt (Erwin)

BOYS SOCCER

Individual honors — Offensive Player of the Year: Quinn Roberts, Roberson forward. Defensive Player of the Year: Sean Green, Reynolds goalkeeper. Coach of the Year: Gonzalo Martinez, Erwin.

1st team: Jacob Asbill (Roberson), Noah Ballard (Roberson), Jonah Baudrand (Asheville), Jesse Cook (North Buncombe), Moises Diaz (Reynolds), Brady Fey (Roberson), Jarod Glenn (Reynolds), Nidrea Gray (Reynolds), Aiden Jones (Enka), Gantt McIver (Asheville), Dorian Sepulveda (Roberson), Temoc Verde (Asheville)

2nd team: Juan Argueta (Erwin), Daniel Foster (Roberson), Cooper Green (Reynolds), Bryce Hanna (Asheville), Felix Huebner (Asheville), Jackson Lavoy (Reynolds), Hudson McGuire (Reynolds), Andrew McMahon (Reynolds), Ben Nus (Roberson), John Ramirez (North Buncombe), Noah Ramm (Asheville), Alex Santana-Delgado (Enka), Declan Szostczuk (Enka)

GIRLS TENNIS

Individual honors — Player of the Year: Sophia Kolmel, Reynolds. Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Helton, McDowell

1st team: Lauren Denton (Roberson), Heidi Goebel (Asheville), Kylie Handy (McDowell), Rosie Levine (Asheville), Erika Mendez (Roberson), Evelyn Merrell (North Buncombe), Abby Summerlin (Asheville)

2nd team: Ashley Armstrong (Asheville), Amber Gier (Reynolds), Rainie Richards (Roberson), Leslie Sanchez (Erwin), Alixanna Shelton (North Buncombe), Elizabeth Smith (Enka), Kyra Sowell (North Buncombe)

VOLLEYBALL

Individual honors — Player of the Year: Ally Darby, Enka. Coach of the Year: Nicole Vertel, Asheville.

1st team: Ainsley Cannon (Enka), Karlie Henning (Roberson), Kellyn Henretta (Reynolds), Evangelia Paulk (Asheville), Tymber Thompson (Roberson), Kirsten Watt (Asheville), Emma Youngblood (Roberson)

2nd team: Ella Alexander (Enka), Sarah Allison (Roberson), Ruby Blue (North Buncombe), Sarah Cavalarin (Erwin), Alysa Norman (Reynolds), Caroline Peterson (Roberson), Gracie Rice (McDowell)

