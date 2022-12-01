Read full article on original website
IGN
Roots of Pacha - Release Date Trailer
Get your latest look at Roots of Pacha, a Stone Age life simulator with pixel-art visuals in this new release date trailer. Crafting, farming, exploration, and more await you. Roots of Pacha will be released on April 25, 2023, for PC via Steam.
Anya Taylor-Joy Turned Into A Gamer For Her Role Of Princess Peach On ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Anya Taylor-Joy is lending her voice to give life to Princess Peach in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. To prepare for the role, the Queen’s Gambit star turned into a gamer. “So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” she told Modern Luxury San Diego. “Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.” Taylor-Joy will join a star-studded cast that will voice the iconic characters. The cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as...
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN
Holiday Gift Idea: Save $100 Off the 7,541-Piece LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon
The LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon, one of the largest LEGO consumer set ever created, is on sale for the first time ever. It normally commands an equally imposing price tag of $849.99, but today you can get it for $749.99. That's $100 cheaper than MSRP and the first time we've ever seen the Millennium Falcon building kit discounted, ever, on Amazon.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Serious Savings on Game Award Nominees & Winners, Reduced Star Wars Jedi and More!
As you may or may not have heard, there's been more info released on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. TL;DR: we know it's coming in March. That said, this is a great time to get up to (heavily discounted) speed with the antics of Cal Kestis, returning ranga from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Below are a bunch of bargains for it worth using Force Purchase on.
IGN
4-7 Red Ring Locations
This stage sees Sonic back in the Speed Highway zone, tasking Sonic once again with running fast and collecting five red coins! For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Hands-On Preview
The Witcher 3 is releasing a long-awaited next-gen (new-gen?) update that includes features that will bring a 7-year-old game up to par for the beefier console generation. While it won’t convince anyone that The Witcher 3 is suddenly a brand-new, 2022 release, the updates we’ve seen will undoubtedly become the new default version of the game for new and returning players.
IGN
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
IGN
The New HBO Discovery Streaming Service Could Just Be Called 'Max'
Thanks to the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, HBO Max and Discovery+ are merging into one service sometime in 2023. While that's been public information for a while, we've been left to wonder what the new platform will be called. Now, we may have an answer, as it seems Warner Bros. Discovery may simply drop the "HBO" from HBO Max and call its new service "Max".
IGN
Microsoft Raising Prices on New, First-Party Games Built for Xbox Series X|S to $70 in 2023
Xbox is preparing to join other major games publishers in raising the prices of its major new first-party titles from $60 to $70. Beginning in 2023, games built for Xbox Series X|S including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will cost $69.99 USD at launch. While Xbox has noted that regional pricing may differ, it has not yet given specifics for other countries.
IGN
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
IGN
Missions in Uncharted Space Update Patch Notes
Disney Dreamlight Valley's second free major content update, Missions in Uncharted Space, is set to release at 9 AM EST on December 6, 2022. This major content update will introduce an all-new Realm and Story Quests relating to the Toy Story universe, in addition to adding the heavily requested character, Stitch, and a brand new Star Path that is teased to be Festive-themed.
IGN
Operation Solar Raid Release Date and Details
Rainbow Six Siege kicks off its fourth season of Year 7 with Operation Solar Raid. The Operation Solar Raid update introduces tons of new content, gameplay improvements, Operator balancing, and fixes. Introducing a new Operator, a new map, and the debut of Crossplay and Cross-Progression, there is quite a lot to look forward to in the Operation Solar Raid update.
IGN
Steam Lists Star Wars Jedi: Survivor With a March 2023 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is so far only confirmed to launch sometime in 2023 but the game's Steam page listed a March 15 release date before quickly removing it. As shared by industry insider Wario64 on Twitter (below), the now now-altered page was updated earlier today to include the date alongside new preorder bonuses but these have since been removed.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 3-3 takes us back to the Sky Sanctuary zone around dawn for a gorgeous 3D style level.
IGN
Houndstone
Houndstone lives in mostly northeastern Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is often surrounded by Greavard. Pokemon Scarlet: Houndstone spends most of its time sleeping in graveyards. Among all the dog Pokemon, this one is most loyal to its master. Pokemon Violet: A lovingly mourned Pokemon was reborn as...
IGN
Scream Tail
Scream Tail is a New Pokemon and part of the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. This Scream Tail Pokedex page includes how to get Scream Tail and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
IGN
The Veiled Passage - Lore 1 - Seidr Sacrifice
This Lore Marker is found early in the main tunnel section of The Veiled Passage. After beaching on the shore, head left and smash the wooden wall.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
Colony is the seventh chapter in The Callisto Protocol. Here you'll find some answers to the biggest mysteries in the game. There are also different boss fights, the opportunity to grab a new weapon, and a new type of creature. Follow IGN's walkthrough to learn how to complete Colony, learn...
IGN
Here Are the Best PS5 SSD Deals Right Now
Prices on 2TB SSD storage upgrades for your PS5 console are more and more affordable by the day. At this point you can feasibly triple the storage space in your PS5 without spending as much as the PS5 console itself! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still several good prices on 2TB PS5-compatible SSD drives, as well as some new price drops that weren't around last week. Keep in mind that you can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive.
