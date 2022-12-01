Prices on 2TB SSD storage upgrades for your PS5 console are more and more affordable by the day. At this point you can feasibly triple the storage space in your PS5 without spending as much as the PS5 console itself! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still several good prices on 2TB PS5-compatible SSD drives, as well as some new price drops that weren't around last week. Keep in mind that you can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive.

