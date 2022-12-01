Watch: Wes Miller Pays Tribute to Luke Fickell Following UC's 86-60 Victory Over NJIT
The two coaches became friends in their short time together at UC.
CINCINNATI — UC beat NJIT 86-60 on Wednesday, but that wasn't the first thing head coach Wes Miller discussed in his postgame comments.
Check out his fantastic ode to former football coach Luke Fickell, who he became friends with in the one year they crossed paths at UC.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
Three Man Weave: UC Destroys NJIT 86-60 For Second-Straight Blowout
Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational
It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member
Report: Luke Fickell's UC Exit Weeks In The Making
UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite
Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Speaks With Media Following Luke Fickell Exit
Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory
UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout
Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3
Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season
Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'
UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award
UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina
Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC
Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James
Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0