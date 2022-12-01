ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Wes Miller Pays Tribute to Luke Fickell Following UC's 86-60 Victory Over NJIT

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The two coaches became friends in their short time together at UC.

CINCINNATI — UC beat NJIT 86-60 on Wednesday, but that wasn't the first thing head coach Wes Miller discussed in his postgame comments.

Check out his fantastic ode to former football coach Luke Fickell, who he became friends with in the one year they crossed paths at UC.

Wes Miller Luke Fickell Statement (; 4:05)

Cincinnati, OH
