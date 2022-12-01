Xfinity Movie Series at The Battery Atlanta
Friday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
Xfinity invites the community to gather under the stars and enjoy free family-friendly blockbuster films. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and can purchase food and beverages from restaurants at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the film. The Battery Atlanta does not permit coolers, outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers.
- “Jurassic Park” Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
- “Kung Fu Panda” Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
