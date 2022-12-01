Clemson football eyes a new-look, wide-open ACC for the 2023 season

CLEMSON – Unlike the vast majority of its predecessors, this year’s ACC Championship Game – the last title game pitting the Atlantic Division champion vs. the Coastal Division winner – is expected to be fairly competitive.

Clemson (10-2) is a 7½-point favorite against North Carolina (9-3) on Saturday night (8 p.m., ABC) in a game that will mark the end of divisional play in the ACC.

Welcome to the new-look, wide-open ACC.

In what shapes up as a redo of the COVID-impacted 2020 season, save for the absence of Notre Dame, the 14-team league will dissolve divisions next season and advance the two teams with the best winning percentage in conference play to the championship game.

The Atlantic Division has dominated the championship in recent years, with Pitt’s victory last December against Wake Forest representing the first Coastal Division success in the title game since 2010. During the Atlantic’s nine-game winning streak, Atlantic teams won by an average margin of 22½ points.

Although having no divisions should enhance the competitiveness of the title game, not everyone is fully on board with the change.

TOUGH TIMES: Clemson football: What in the world has become of 'Wide Receiver U'?

SHIP HAPPENS: Clemson football's Will Shipley heads Tigers' first-team All-ACC selections

NO FLIPPING OUT: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney still awaiting first spatula from Tennessee fans

North Carolina coach Mack Brown, whose team won the Coastal crown for a second time this season, was one of the few ACC head coaches to vote against the dissolving of divisions.

“I thought it was so cool that you can win a division championship,” Brown said. “We had the same thing in the Big 12 – North and South – and then we did away with it when some teams left and I understood because we only had 10 teams.

“But right now, on Saturday TCU’s going to play Kansas State for a second time. I always thought it was a little awkward playing somebody twice (in a season). Normally when you have divisions that doesn’t happen.”

There’s no guarantee that it couldn’t happen when divisions are no longer in play, but the move certainly helps ensure that the two best teams in the league will end up playing for the championship.

Given the mismatches that have unfolded in many instances over the past decade, that in itself justifies a change.

“In years past, 2012, 2013 and 2014, we were pretty good, but didn’t get to play for the championship because we lost to Florida State,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We didn’t win the division so we didn’t get to go to Charlotte, but we were probably the second-best team.

“You look around at some championships and the next best team’s not playing in the game. But that’s the way the structure is right now.”

Not for long.

The ACC will be joined by the Big 12, Pac-12, American and Mountain West conferences in doing away with divisional play next year. The Big Ten is expected to follow in 2024 when UCLA and Southern California join that league and the SEC is expected to do the same when Texas and Oklahoma join the fold in 2025.

“I don’t know this, but when they probably put his league together in the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, let’s set this up for Florida State and Miami,’ ” said Swinney, whose team will be shooting for its seventh ACC title in eight years. “Clemson at the time, we were just a solid team, it just didn’t work out that way. You don’t ever know who’s going to become great.

“You change up the division, you start chasing that, well, as soon as you do that this side and this team gets good. So I think this kind of eliminates that and you can get the two best teams.”

Clemson and North Carolina have met once previously in the ACC Championship Game, in 2015. Clemson won 35-28 in what was one of the more competitive title games.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football eyes a new-look, wide-open ACC for the 2023 season