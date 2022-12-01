Man faces aggravated assault charges after 3-hour SWAT standoff in North Richland Hills

A man was arrested Wednesday on after a three-hour standoff following a domestic violence call in the 7800 block of Hidden Oaks Drive in North Richland Hills.

A man called police about 6:30 p.m. to report that another man in the house had become violent, police said. The caller and a woman were able to escape the home unharmed.

A SWAT was dispatched to the scene, and Smithfield Road from Hightower to Old Hickory was closed while negotiations continued with the suspect. About 9:30 p.m., the man out of the house and was taken into custody.

The man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence.