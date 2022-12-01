ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Man faces aggravated assault charges after 3-hour SWAT standoff in North Richland Hills

By Tom Johanningmeier
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytgV8_0jTqW0BO00

A man was arrested Wednesday on after a three-hour standoff following a domestic violence call in the 7800 block of Hidden Oaks Drive in North Richland Hills.

A man called police about 6:30 p.m. to report that another man in the house had become violent, police said. The caller and a woman were able to escape the home unharmed.

A SWAT was dispatched to the scene, and Smithfield Road from Hightower to Old Hickory was closed while negotiations continued with the suspect. About 9:30 p.m., the man out of the house and was taken into custody.

The man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Hill County burglary

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify some suspects in a burglary. The burglary occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 31, outside of Hubbard. You can view pictures of the male suspect, female suspect, and their vehicle below.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
fox4news.com

Deep Ellum Assault Trial: Man acquitted of most serious charge

DALLAS - A Dallas County jury returned both guilty and not guilty verdicts for a man accused of beating a woman in Deep Ellum. Austin Shuffield was on trial for a 2019 fight that was captured on cellphone video. Jurors found him guilty of assault and obstruction but not guilty...
fox4news.com

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee

DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
KWTX

Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Who is Tanner Horner? FedEx Driver Who Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the abducting and killing of a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand, whose body was found Friday night. Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise in Wise County Wednesday, prompting a large search with around 200...
KRLD News Radio

Parker County home heavily damaged by fire

There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
Texoma's Homepage

Missing 7-year-old Wise County girl found dead

WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wise County Sheriff held a press conference Friday night to give an update on the disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand who went missing from Wise County. According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, Strand’s body was recovered sometime in the evening on December 2, 2022, in Wise County near Boyd. […]
fox4news.com

Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday

PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
fox4news.com

Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories

DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
17K+
Followers
521
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy