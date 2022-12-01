College Football Playoffs: When will TCU find out if they are in the final four?

TCU is just days away from the biggest day in program history.

The No. 3 Horned Frogs will find out if they made the College Football Playoff on Sunday at 11 a.m. central time on ESPN.

The result of TCU’s matchup with No. 10 Kansas State on Saturday will determine how stressful the broadcast will be for Horned Frogs fans. A win, guarantees TCU is in while a loss could make things tricky, depending on how the rest of conference championships play out.

College Football Playoff Selection Show

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Contenders: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC, Ohio State, Alabama