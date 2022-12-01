Read full article on original website
Soccer-Japan depart with big wins but quarter-final dream unfulfilled
DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan will have much to remember from the World Cup, not least stunning upsets of Germany and Spain in the group stage, but ultimately they fell short of their cherished goal of making the quarter-finals for the first time.
Soccer-Resilient Croatia advance as Japan crumble in shootout
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu brought Takehiro Tomiyasu into his defence in place of the suspended Ko Itakura as one of three changes to his side for the World Cup last-16 game against Croatia on Monday.
United States, Australia to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities' - statement
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia and United States defense ministers are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", they said in a statement after a meeting at the Pentagon.
‘I’m in crisis every day’: prices outpace Belgians’ inflation-matched pay
At first glance, Belgium seems to have found the answer to the cost of living crisis that is gripping Europe. In this prosperous country where trade unions remain relatively powerful, wages, pensions and benefits rise automatically in line with inflation. Many governments abandoned similar policies after the oil price shocks...
