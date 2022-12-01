Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
If This Report Is Accurate, It Would Make Xander Bogaerts Reunion Very Realistic
Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop is getting plenty of attention in free agency, but still could return home after the latest report.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Deion Sanders Becomes First MLB Player to Coach Colorado Buffaloes Football
Saturday night, the University of Colorado Boulder announced the hire of its new head football coach, Deion Sanders. Sanders is the first Major League Baseball player to be named the head coach of Colorado's football program.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
CBS Sports
Angels' Carlos Estevez: Signs with Angels
Estevez agreed to a free-agent deal with the Angels on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The hard-throwing righty logged a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 57 innings for the Rockies in 2022. Estevez struck out less than a batter an inning and isn't a master of control, as he walked 23. Despite tallying just 13 saves between the last two seasons, he could be a top candidate to close games for Los Angeles.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
CBS Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame results: Fred McGriff voted in by committee; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens kept out
The National Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome at least one new member in 2023. Sunday night the Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era Committee announced it has voted Fred McGriff into Cooperstown. He received a full slate of 16 votes from the 16-person committee. McGriff was the only one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot to make the cut on Sunday. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling fell short of the twelve votes needed for induction.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Justin Verlander, Trea Turner start Winter Meetings with a bang; Twins could move AL batting champ
Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings kicked off Sunday with the news that Fred McGriff was inducted into the Hall of Fame via the Contemporary Era Committee. The hope is that was the beginning of a crazy several days of baseball activity, chock full of a free agent signing spree and even a few high-profile trades. San Diego is the host of the winter meetings and we've seen plenty of activity there before. The last time it was there, we saw Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole sign nine-figure deals amid a flurry of moves.
CBS Sports
Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year deal days after losing Jacob deGrom in free agency, per reports
Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a free-agent contract, according to SNY. Verlander is expected to receive a two-year contract with an option for a third year. The New York Post reports the first two years of the deal are worth $86 million. An average annual value of $43 million is almost identical to what the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason (three years, $130 million).
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Trea Turner signs with Phillies: Free agent shortstop inks 11-year, $300 million deal, per reports
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed a coveted star shortstop. The Phillies and two-time All-Star Trea Turner have agreed to an 11-year contract worth $300 million, reports ESPN. The team has not yet confirmed the signing. The contract includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-out clauses. Signing with the defending...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/4/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Lots of teams have checked in, but three organizations have made their concrete interest in Aaron Judge public: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since LA may only be interested in the event that Judge is up for a short-term, high AAV deal, the Yanks and Giants seem to be the favorites.
CBS Sports
