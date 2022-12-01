ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Record

Letter: Library petitioners should be applauded for protecting children

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shxlH_0jTqVYpO00

The library is a place that is meant for all. That includes those who oppose gender ideology.

Neither the Wayne County Public Library controversy, nor Ashland Public Library's, was about banning books. Yet WCPL petition signers have been vilified as hateful. I applaud them. They took action to protect children.

There is much that has not yet been said.

One of the WCPL's books is "Irreversible Damage" by Abigail Shrier. It describes the astonishing increase in girls wanting to become boys. These are not people born with intersex conditions; it's caused by social contagion.

"When Harry Became Sally" is also at WCPL. Author Ryan T. Anderson details problems caused by puberty blockers, an experimental treatment gender ideology and transitioning proponents claim is reversible. That is not true.

Currently in America when a child claims to be the opposite sex, "affirmation" misleads them into puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries, often causing sterilization.

Detransitioners tell stories about how gender confusion led to actions they deeply regret. Nations, including Finland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, have been rethinking this model. But in America, parents are losing their rights.

One petition opponent quoted Galatians 3:28 to claim God doesn't care about gender.

A hallmark of abusing the Bible is trying to transform it to agree with one's own opinions. God cares very much about lies told about sexuality.

One such lie is that medical treatments can change boys into girls, or girls into boys. Another lie is that this is safe and proven effective in correcting gender dysphoria: It's bad medicine based on poor science.

The library is for everyone. That includes those who loathe the books "Johnny the Walrus" by Matt Walsh, and "Return of the Gods" by Jonathan Cahn, which our library also holds.

All parents, regardless of ideology, need to follow library policy and stay with children 12 and younger. I commend the WCPL for moving books that can create lifelong harm to children — including their health — into the parenting section.

Brenda Miller, Orrville

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cleveland Jewish News

10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff

Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Cleveland.com

How did Akram Boutros’ $1.9 million in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar? Editorial

One of the saddest ironies of the unfolding story about now-fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros -- and his more than $1.9 million in self-awarded “supplemental” bonuses since 2018 -- is how the very success of Boutros’ innovations to improve community care and the bottom line at this hospital of last resort for Cuyahoga County’s needy apparently turned into a metric to award extra bonuses to himself and maybe other executives.
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
whbc.com

UPDATE: Teen Escapee Arrested

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 17-year-old escapee from the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township was on the loose for only about 12 hours. the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested the teen at around 8 a.m. on Monday. No word on...
Cleveland.com

What is NOPEC doing with our electric bills and how did we get here?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - For decades the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, better known as NOPEC, has been buying electricity on behalf of residents in Greater Cleveland. Now, state regulators may take away NOPEC’s right to represent communities in the electricity market. That’s because NOPEC’s rates got so high this...
Cleveland.com

Clinic should be ashamed at charging for MyChart use it once promoted

The Cleveland Clinic has heavily promoted using the MyChart site for the convenience of their patients and to give doctors time to answer questions without having to take them away from scheduled appointments. Now that we have become comfortable with using and, in some cases, relying on MyChart, the Clinic has decided to start to charge for this service, except for the most mundane things like scheduling appointments and refilling prescriptions (”You have a new message in MyChart. And maybe a bill,” Nov. 16). They will charge our insurance companies if they can, or the patients directly.
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy