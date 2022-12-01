ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

SC sheriff: Father of missing girl stole dead mother’s car

By JEFFREY COLLINS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebOP2_0jTqVAtC00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina think a 5-year-old girl missing from a home where her mother’s decomposing body was found with a gunshot wound is with her father in a car stolen from the woman’s house.

Orangeburg County deputies issued an arrest warrant against Antar Antonio Jeter for the stolen blue 2015 Mazda. They also want to find him to make sure the girl is safe, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at a Wednesday news conference.

Family members said the girl’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving after relatives called police because she hadn’t been heard from since Nov. 1.

The first deputy to arrived saw insects crawling on the windows and smelled decomposition, according to a police report.

An autopsy determined Jumper was shot in the chest by someone else, Ravenell said.

Jeter currently is charged only with taking Jumper’s vehicle from her home. Family members said he was staying with Jumper the last time they heard from her.

“He may give some information about the homicide. We want to talk to him about that,” the sheriff said.

Jumper’s family reported 5-year-old Aspen Jeter missing once her mother’s body was found, but Ravenell said an Amber Alert could not be issued because Antar Jeter is the girl’s custodial parent.

“We just didn’t sit around not doing anything,” the sheriff said. “We’ve been criticized by social media and different people, but I don’t take that personally.”

Jeter, Aspen and the stolen vehicle have been seen in North Carolina, but police there haven’t been able to catch up to him, Orangeburg County deputies said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
wach.com

Family of 74-year-old killed in Richland County police chase speaks out

Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — A grieving family is speaking out days after their loved one was killed. 74-year-old Earnest Kenner died last Thursday, December 2, after a suspect crashed into his car after deputies say he was speeding through a school zone and failed to stop. Just days after...
wach.com

SC man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A Gaston man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of accessory to burglary and malicious injury to property. Joel Weston Dowd, age 39 of Gaston assisted other individuals in stealing firearms from a home in the Gaston area of Lexington County on May 13.
abccolumbia.com

Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery

CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
wach.com

One injured in shooting at Loves Travel Stop in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — A person was left injured following a shooting in Cayce Saturday night. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Stop, located at 2015 Bluff Road around 10:47 p.m. While...
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
WIS-TV

Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired and an overturned vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 3, around 10:47 p.m. According to officials, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on Bluff Road. While...
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday just before noon, a child was killed by a car traveling on Columbia Highway. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart was walking along the highway near Academy Street with their siblings when Stewart tried to cross the road. At...
WIS-TV

Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
WIS-TV

Lexington police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for suspects who are accused of stealing a trailer on Nov.1 from Q’s Quik Mini Storage. Police say the incident took place on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo with dimensions of 8 1/2 feet by 20 feet.
abccolumbia.com

8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
coladaily.com

Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop

Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
News19 WLTX

80-year-old found safe in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say an 80-year-old man reported missing on Friday has been located and is receiving necessary medical attention. Deputies had been searching along Milford Plantation Road in Pinewood for 80-year-old Henry Dubose, who had not been seen since early Friday morning. During an...
abcnews4.com

Father saves infant, both suffer severe burns in Colleton County mobile home fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An infant and her father suffered severe burn injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge around 10:51 p.m. Before crews arrived, the...
coladaily.com

Four people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Richland County

Richland County deputies arrested four people Saturday after a stolen car pursuit. Reportedly, the driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Zimalcrest, but the driver drove away, which...
News19 WLTX

Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
138K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy