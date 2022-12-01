Read full article on original website
Have You Ever Tried Minnesota’s Official State Candy?
What sweet treats are on your Mt. Rushmore of candy? I'd pick Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and Snickers. None of those are Minnesota's official state candy. What about Starbursts or Skittles? Nope and Nope. Minnesota's official state candy is made right here in the Land of 10,000...
Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System
Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!
Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
KEYC
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Over 100 People Stranded on Iceberg That Broke Free in Minnesota Lake
More than 100 people have been left stranded on a large iceberg that has broken free on a Minnesota lake. At last count, the estimated number of people stranded on the iceberg was likely closer to 200. According to reports, this terrifying event happened as a large group of people settled onto the iceberg while fishing Monday, November 28.
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next week
Having more grocery stores in an area can have a tremendous benefit to the community. That's why we're excited to report that a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in South Dakota next week. Read on to learn more.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
