Read full article on original website
Related
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
MedicalXpress
Seizures seem tied to faster decline in people with dementia
Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow down the progression of cognitive impairment," said Dr. Ifrah Zawar, lead study author and an assistant professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
New Alzheimer’s drug works, but is it enough?
6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s. Patients given lecanemab in a clinical trial declined more slowly, though it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people’s lives. U.S. regulators could approve the drug as soon as January. An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
beingpatient.com
Natural Supplements for Alzheimer’s Disease
While there is a lack of evidence supporting the use of natural supplements for Alzheimer’s disease, experts share best practices for those who are still keen on trying them. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder without a cure. While there are drugs which treat many of the symptoms —...
Simple urine test could spot signs of Alzheimer’s before doctors notice it
A BASIC urine test could spot early Alzheimer’s disease before doctors notice it, a study claims. More than half a million Brits have the illness, making it the top cause of dementia. But it requires complex tests and scans to diagnose, meaning people cannot be mass-screened to catch it...
Medical News Today
Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms
Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
MedicalXpress
Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows promise, but there are many hurdles still to overcome
The first drug that can slow the rate of decline in Alzheimer's patients has been found. The experimental drug, called lecanemab, is an antibody that targets the toxic clumps of amyloid protein associated with the mind-robbing disease. While these results are cause for celebration, there are still significant questions about its safety and rollout.
neurologylive.com
Mirtazapine and Carbamazepine Fail to Demonstrate Clinical and Cost Effectiveness as Alzheimer Agitation Treatments
Over a 12-week treatment period, investigators found no significant differences in mean Cohen Mansfield Agitation Inventory scores between mirtazapine and placebo, with similar rates in adverse events. Findings from the SYMBAD trial (NCT03031184) suggested that mirtazapine, an antidepressant commonly prescribed for Alzheimer disease (AD) agitation, is not clinically effective or...
Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease
Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues...
Benzinga
Cannabis For Tourette Syndrome? Significant Improvement In Quality Of Life, Finds Israeli Study
Tourette syndrome (TS) patients who consume cannabis products report significant improvements in their quality of life and often reduce their intake of prescription medicines, according to data published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, reported NORML. The study titled “Use of Medical Cannabis in Patients with Gilles de la...
BBC
Alzheimer's drug lecanemab hailed as momentous breakthrough
The first drug to slow the destruction of the brain in Alzheimer's has been heralded as momentous. The research breakthrough ends decades of failure and shows a new era of drugs to treat Alzheimer's - the most common form of dementia - is possible. Yet the medicine, lecanemab, has only...
McKnight's
Dementia decline could be slowed by antiseizure meds in some cases, study finds
People living with dementia are prone to developing seizures. A new study finds that health in those who do is more likely to decline faster, with death occurring at a younger age than in people living with dementia who don’t have seizures. Medication that prevents seizure may help to slow this decline, researchers say.
psychreg.org
Patients’ Speech Can Reveal Type of Dementia
The telltale signs of dementia are familiar to many of us, with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty concentrating that gradually get worse over time. But it’s not easy to identify the particular type of dementia that someone has since the symptoms can be bafflingly similar, as in the case of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Now researchers at IBM Research and the University of Tsukuba have developed a new way to distinguish between these diseases based on patients’ speech.
Yakima Herald Republic
Column: That blockbuster Alzheimer’s drug? It’s not a cure
Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. caused a stir in September when they announced positive results in a late-stage trial for a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab. Doctors tempered their excitement, though, until they could scrutinize the full peer-reviewed data. That data arrived Tuesday night. And while it is stoking...
New Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘beginning of the end’ in search for treatment
Experts have hailed the “beginning of the end” in the search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.Lecanemab, which is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.The phase three clinical trial results have been reported by Eisai, a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company that has partnered with US biotech firm Biogen to develop lecanemab.Eisai reported initial results in September from a trial on 1,795 participants...
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
scitechdaily.com
Why Alzheimer’s Disease Damages Certain Parts of the Brain – New Genetic Clues
Research findings could help explain rare symptoms such as problems with language and vision. The first sign of Alzheimer’s disease is typically memory loss, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of progressively worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain — the memory area — before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
Comments / 0