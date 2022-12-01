MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy and muggy conditions along with some showers will hang around Middle Georgia the next couple of days. We had plenty of clouds and humidity around Middle Georgia this morning, however there was very little rain. It was rather warm – many spots were in the mid to upper 50s to kick things off – and some areas even had some patchy fog. As the morning hours have gone on we have still seen little rain in Middle Georgia. The northeastern counties have seen the most so far, and they likely will see the most throughout the day. The northern half of Middle Georgia in general will see more rain today than the southern half. The rain will be light to moderate, and thunderstorm activity is not anticipated.

14 HOURS AGO