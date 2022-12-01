Read full article on original website
New ’69’ Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Funny
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families
TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Kilgore Rangerettes perform 11th annual Christmas show
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — At Kilgore College on Sunday, the Rangerettes had their 11th annual Christmas show. They teamed up with other dance studios for this year’s “Let’s Holiday,” performance. The Rangerettes are hard at work, putting on another production just weeks after their performance in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade. […]
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
hottytoddy.com
Solon Holt: Up and Coming Country Music Star
Everyone is packed shoulder to shoulder, stepping on each other’s toes, straining to see and hear Solon Holt. No one is bothered by the chilly October air. They are here for the good music, a cold beverage and a fun time. Holt, 18, hails from Tyler, Texas. Growing up...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family
The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
yolotx.com
Winnsboro is Magical
Ask any local and you’ll hear, Winnsboro is magical. An hour and a half east of Dallas, Winnsboro is a small town with big culture. This year marked the 13th Annual Winnsboro Art & Wine Fest. Winnsboro has a terrific Center for the Arts and a vibrant art gallery called Modern Country. Art shines as the center of this community. At the festival, you can view art from over 50 artists from all over Texas. There are also tons of vendors with everything from handcrafted kaleidoscopes to Christmas ornaments.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
KLTV
Gilmer martial arts students win national championships
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Students from Gilmer’s ProComp Sport Martial Arts competed in the PROMAC National Championships. The students took home 18 national titles and earned around 17 runner-up placements in the competition, which took place Nov. 18-19 in Destin, Florida. Prior to winning nationals, the martial arts students...
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
Tyler ISD cosmetology students set to offer their talent for the community
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center seniors and junior students are ready to put their haircut skills to test and will open its doors for community members on Saturday, Dec. 10. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
