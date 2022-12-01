Read full article on original website
Benzinga
China Stocks Rally!
PreMarket Prep podcast covers the breaking financial news and highlights of the day. #1 Mornings Stock Show To Get You Ready For The Stock Market Open, PreMarket Gainers, Earnings This Week, Economic Data & More!. Benzinga PreMarket Prep 8:00AM ET- 9:00AM ET. 👉premarket.benzinga.com/pre-market-show/. Featured Guest: Tim Quast, Founder/CEO, ModernIR...
Benzinga
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%? Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Winc, Inc. WBEV rose 88.5% to $0.3901 after dropping over 23% on Friday. Winc, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI surged 85.4% to $0.2072 after the company announced the acquisition of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX...
VF Corp, Verve Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares tumbled 25% to $9.96. Meihua International Medical Technologies named Mr. Xin Wang as new CEO and Mr. Lianzhang Zhao as CFO.
Benzinga
Monday's Market Minute: A Quick Look at the Week
Futures here in the U.S. are suggesting a lower open for stocks to begin the week after the strong jobs report Friday. It seems U.S. traders are unwilling to buy into the optimism we saw overnight in China and in Asian stocks as COVID restrictions and zero-tolerance policies appear to be easing further. Crude oil is higher this morning after OPEC decided to keep existing the production cut in place and with the E.U. ban on Russian oil going into effect today.
Why GitLab Stock Is Surging After Hours
GitLab Inc GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Benzinga
3 Chinese Stocks Moving On China's Covid-19 Restriction Rollback
Shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese companies are moving higher Monday after the country lifted some of its Covid-19 restrictions. Morgan Stanley says the IShares MSCI China ETF MCHI is set to jump nearly 15% over the next year as restrictions ease. The China fund's top two holdings are Tencent Holding...
Benzinga
S&P 500 Down 2%; Nasdaq Drops 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 550 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.61% to 33,874.41 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,209.88. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.04% to 3,988.69. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by...
Why Software Stocks Are Getting Hammered During Monday's Session
Shares of several software and technology companies, including Asana Inc ASAN, Cloudflare Inc NET and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading sharply lower going into the close of Monday's trading session amid a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday...
Alibaba Down 2%, Nio Falls Over 3%: Hang Seng Treads Water On Weak Wall Street Cues Over Rate-Hike Worries
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Tuesday, following an overnight decline in U.S. markets after some key economic data triggered fears of the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates and causing a recession. Although the benchmark Hang Seng was marginally higher, EV stocks such as Nio and Xpeng fell...
Benzinga
Snowflake Stock Is Falling Today: What's Going On?
Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower. Credit Suisse slashed its price target on the stock Monday morning. What Happened: Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained Snowflake with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $200 in the wake of the company's quarterly results. Last week,...
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?
Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
Tesla, Apple, Ford, Gitlab And EHang: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices fell over 1% on Monday after stronger-than-expected November ISM services data led to speculation the Federal Reserve will continue on its rate hike path, increasing the chances of recession. According to ISM, its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Benzinga
Signal Watch: In Thin Data Week, Markets Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting
(Monday Market Open) Stocks sagged early Monday to kick off a week where fresh catalysts might be tough to find. We haven’t said that in a while, but unless you count today’s November ISM Services data and this Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, scheduled influential data is a bit thin in coming days.
What's Going On With Salesforce Stock Today?
Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Monday after a pair of analysts lowered price targets on the stock. What Happened: Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Salesforce with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $164, citing increased uncertainty following the company's management transition announcement. Credit...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
Benzinga
