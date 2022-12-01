ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Ellis sworn in as new Hernando Chief of Police

By Gina Butkovich, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Shane Ellis, a longtime member of the Hernando Police Department, has been sworn in as the new Hernando chief of police, replacing former Police Chief Scott Worsham, who retired at the end of November.

"I'm not giving a speech," Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said at the Thursday morning swearing-in ceremony. "But I want everybody here to know, make sure all the other officers know, that Chief Ellis has the full faith of the entire board and me and we are tickled to death to have him."

Ellis is a lifelong Hernando resident and has been working in the Hernando Police Department since 1995. He most recently served as assistant chief to Worsham, who was Hernando's chief of police since 2015.

"When Chief Worsham got here, we got a game plan together and we've done what we said we were going to do," Ellis said. "We're just going to keep moving forward with that plan and keep the citizens safe and our department being one of the top departments in the state. That's what we're going to continue to do."

Hernando is the 23rd most populated city in Mississippi with around 17,300 people and the police department has just over 50 officers.

"I want to continue to make our department the best," Ellis said. "It's not my department. The men and women that work here are the ones who make the department. I'm just the guy who gets to do the interviews and that kind of stuff, but the other people make the department what it is and my job is to take care of them and fight for them and that's one of the things I'm going to continue to do as Chief Worsham did."

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714.

