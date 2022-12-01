Seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand while he sat unarmed in the parking lot of a local McDonald’s. Video of the incident went viral and has likely been viewed millions of times at this point. Cantu has been on life support since Oct. 2 but according to NBCNews, the teenager was finally been released from the hospital just days before Thanksgiving after fighting for his life for almost two whole months.

3 DAYS AGO