Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Skylar McFarland, Deputy Byron Grimes and K-9 Deputy Brian France, with assistance from Kentucky state police and the London Police Department arrested 56-year-old Bailey Smith. Deputies say an argument between Smith and his brother led to a shooting on Old Crab Orchard Road just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. His brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, was killed. A murder warrant was issued for Bailey Smith following the shooting. Officers say he was found at a business off US-25 near London Saturday night. With the help of K-9 Maverick, the weapon was found near the Pittsburg Cemetery shortly after midnight Sunday morning. Bailey Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The investigation is continuing by the case officer Detective Taylor McDaniel.

18 HOURS AGO