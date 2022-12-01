Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket, Texas passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service with family will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early Texas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Robert was born November 18, 1958 in Athens, Texas...
Deloris Duplechain, 89
Deloris Duplechain, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery located at Texas Loop 438, Winters, TX 79567 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. She was born on Friday, October 13,...
Tommy Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough...
Nelawyn Dalley, 87, of Novice
Nelawyn Dalley, age 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was a lifetime resident of Dripping Springs until February of 2021. Due to health reasons she moved to Novice, Texas to live with her daughter and son-in-law, where she passed peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
BHS Recognizes November Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their November 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Bryan Clark was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS cheerleaders and assistant principals Andy Gill and Ginger Alford are pictured below with...
Christmas Market in Goldthwaite Saturday, December 10
Caliber Coffee presents Christmas Market Saturday, December 10, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Legacy Plaza, 1219 Fisher Street in Goldthwaite. There will be music by the Goldthwaite High School Band, photos with The Grinch, face painting and plenty of shopping, food and drinks.
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX....
BHS Announces November Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their November 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Jermiah Chacon. Samantha Vasquez. 10:. Jose Vazquez. Zoe Sweetman. 11th:. Sam Kallman. Allie Haynes. 12th:. Eli Goodrich. Averi Cecil. Congratulations to these...
Howard Payne University supporters make GivingTuesday a huge success
Howard Payne University’s network of alumni, friends, personnel and community partners made a record-setting show of support on GivingTuesday, providing over $860,000 to impact the university’s student experience. The gifts were made by 430 supporters. HPU’s goals for the event were $750,000 through the support of at least 250 people and companies/organizations.
Brownwood’s Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M Win DII Volleyball National Championship
Congratulations to Brownwood High School grad Torrey Miller, not only a part of the West Texas A&M D2 Volleyball Team that just won the National Championship, but Torrey earned All-Tournament honors AND named the National Tournament Most Valuable Player. THE NUMBERS. WT hit .307 overall in the championship match with...
Arrests Made For DWI With A Child Passenger, Intoxicated Assault With A Vehicle
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Corporal Kris Salazar was off duty and assisting his family with setting up a parade float for the Christmas parade. While in the parade lineup area, Cpl Salazar observed a man standing beside...
