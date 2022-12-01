Read full article on original website
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Pets of the week: Lincoln needs a calm house. Marvel has a cute goatee
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. This solid white American Staffordshire/Boxer mix is Lincoln. He is a 1-year-old dog and came in as a stray. He has unique heart shaped markings on his nose. Lincoln does well with...
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
candgnews.com
Agency highlights ‘huge need’ for foster and adoptive parents
METRO DETROIT — Having worked in the field of child welfare for several years, Livonia resident Jennifer Stevens was aware that there are thousands of children in Michigan who don’t have a place to call home. It is a reality that she said was weighing on her for...
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
13abc.com
Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison. Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Fire crews battle flames at a mobile home park in Novi; 3 homes are a total loss
According to the Novi Fire Chief, the fire started at around 2:50 a.m. at the Country Cousins Mobile Home Park on Branton Street just off Haggerty Road.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
Alive after 25 cardiac arrests, Ypsilanti woman grateful for Michigan Medicine care
ANN ARBOR, MI - April Hogan suffered more than 25 cardiac arrests about 18 months ago. She had a major blockage in the left coronary arteries of her heart, a condition known as acute left main thrombosis. Most patients in her condition would not survive, said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ashraf Abou el ela of the University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center.
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
Lansing community rallies around Capital City BBQ after emotional Facebook post
Capital City BBQ and Saddleback BBQ owners made an emotional Facebook post expressing the troubles Capital City BBQ has been facing, and the post has gained a lot of traction in the Lansing community.
13abc.com
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
