MLive

Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire

JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MLive

Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets

JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
MLive

Pets of the week: Lincoln needs a calm house. Marvel has a cute goatee

JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. This solid white American Staffordshire/Boxer mix is Lincoln. He is a 1-year-old dog and came in as a stray. He has unique heart shaped markings on his nose. Lincoln does well with...
fox2detroit.com

Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
candgnews.com

Agency highlights ‘huge need’ for foster and adoptive parents

METRO DETROIT — Having worked in the field of child welfare for several years, Livonia resident Jennifer Stevens was aware that there are thousands of children in Michigan who don’t have a place to call home. It is a reality that she said was weighing on her for...
WLWT 5

CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam

CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
US 103.1

Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan

Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
13abc.com

Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison. Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas

There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
fox2detroit.com

Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
wtvbam.com

BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
13abc.com

Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.

