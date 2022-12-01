ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes PD phone issues briefly cause outage

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Police are asking residents trying to get ahold of them to call the Knox County Dispatch due to phone issues.

According to Sgt. Aaron Luce, technical difficulties with their phone lines have left them down and unable to accept calls for the time being.

During this outage, Luce reminds residents that should they have an emergency, they should continue to call 911. For non-emergency calls, residents can call the Knox County Central Dispatch at 812-882-1502.

The lobby at their office located at 501 Busseron Street is also open should a resident wish to physically deliver a message.

“We are working quickly on rectifying the situation and will post with updates when the phone lines are working again.”

Vincennes Police Department Facebook post

Update : As of 11 a.m., the Vincennes Police Department reports their phone lines are now fully functional.

