Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man killed after altercation near homeless camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was killed after an altercation near a homeless camp early Saturday morning. According to a news release, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near the corner of Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City. Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the...
Fox5 KVVU

Man found stabbed to death near Las Vegas dumpster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found stabbed to death near a dumpster early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said officers were called to the an alley at 1300 Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway, around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Police found an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds near a dumpster in the area. He was pronounced dead on scene.
news3lv.com

news3lv.com

85 cited, dozens impaired drivers arrested in latest police DUI blitz

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was busy targeting impaired drivers across valley streets over the weekend. LVMPD released its results Monday morning, stating that 229 vehicles were stopped throughout the night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas...
news3lv.com

8newsnow.com

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help after 96-year-old hit while in marked crosswalk

Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...

