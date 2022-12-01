Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man killed after altercation near homeless camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was killed after an altercation near a homeless camp early Saturday morning. According to a news release, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near the corner of Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City. Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the...
Fox5 KVVU
Man found stabbed to death near Las Vegas dumpster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found stabbed to death near a dumpster early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said officers were called to the an alley at 1300 Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway, around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Police found an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds near a dumpster in the area. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Man arrested following discovery of body in desert lot in southeast Las Vegas valley
Metro police have arrested a man following the discovery of a body in a desert lot in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas police find deceased male near 'homeless encampment'
Las Vegas police found a deceased male victim near a 'homeless encampment' on Mountain Vista and Carol Circle.
Las Vegas police find man with stab wound deceased near a dumpster
Las Vegas police found a victim suffering from a stab wound near a dumpster on Saturday near the 1300 block of Sombrero Drive
KTNV
50-year-old man fatally hit by car near Nellis, Flamingo in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Sunday night near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and east Flamingo Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 9:19 p.m. Police say a 2019 MercedesBenz...
pvtimes.com
Fugitive charged in Pahrump woman’s brutal attack may have sought revenge, sheriff says
A man arrested late Wednesday in the alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder of an elderly Pahrump woman may have acted in retaliation over the woman’s son terminating him from a job, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said. The suspect, Ryan Sanders, was captured by Nye County sheriff’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road. Police have not released any additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
news3lv.com
1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
news3lv.com
85 cited, dozens impaired drivers arrested in latest police DUI blitz
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was busy targeting impaired drivers across valley streets over the weekend. LVMPD released its results Monday morning, stating that 229 vehicles were stopped throughout the night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Man claiming self-defense in east valley stabbing facing murder charge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who called police Friday to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at their east valley apartment complex is facing a charge of open murder, Metro police said. Brandon Alexander, 64, who lived in the complex on the 4300 block of...
Metro trying to determine who robbed business southwest of downtown
Metro police are trying to determine who robbed a business Saturday in a commercial area just southwest of downtown.
KTNV
Las Vegas police investigate crash involving bicyclist that closed down intersection of Charleston and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has been reported at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard, according to RTC of Southen Nevada. Las Vegas Metro police say both subjects on the bicycle were transported to a local hospital in critical but...
news3lv.com
One person injured after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing in an east valley apartment. Police reported to the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60's bleeding from apparent stab wounds. Police believe two men...
Las Vegas man faces murder charge after shooting woman ‘on accident’
A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after police said he shot a woman who died a day later from her injuries, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
Man found dead in barrel a month after investigators believe he was killed
Investigators believe 39-year-old Rene Enriquez Jr. was killed at least a month before his body was found, according to court documents obtained by KTNV.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help after 96-year-old hit while in marked crosswalk
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Comments / 5