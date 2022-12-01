The Northern Nash varsity girls basketball team fought hard but came up short against Farmville Central, 49-40, in the first game of the 252 Invitational on Saturday at the Rocky Mount Event Center. The Knights (1-3) made several comebacks in the game, but ultimately, clutch shooting and defense by the Jaguars enabled them to hold onto the lead and win the contest. FC (2-2 overall) jumped out to a 6-0...

10 MINUTES AGO