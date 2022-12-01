NYE Live! at The Battery Atlanta

This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of anticipated holiday performances and tours planned including Fox Theatre Holiday Tours, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Mighty Mo & More! and Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. Outside of holiday performances, Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour, “Anastasia,” Louis CK, An Evening of Conversation and Song with Jason Isbell and Will Welch and Gucci Mane and Friends all make stops at the Theatre in December. The historic Atlanta venue offers guests entertainment of all genres. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.

