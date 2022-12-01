NYE Live! at The Battery Atlanta
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
Visitors are welcomed to celebrate the new year with a Vegas-themed NYE party with casino games, festive decorations, and exclusive access to Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta. Ticket packages include live music, photo opportunities and a midnight champagne toast that spotlights the Times Square Ball Drop on a 32-ft LED Screen. Guests can bask in the ambiance with roaming entertainers, exclusive VIP packages with access to private bars, served food stations and so much more. Get tickets here.
