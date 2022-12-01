Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Fog? Freezing Drizzle? Sun? All sorts of weather fun
It's in pink on the weather map. But it may not be pretty. The National Weather Service warns Emporia is on the edge of an area that could receive freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, especially between 6:00-10:00 a.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Gas price back below $3 in Chase, Greenwood
Gas prices across Kansas are back below three dollars a gallon. And counties outside Emporia are leading the way. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded statewide was $2.99 a gallon. The last time the state average was that low was Tuesday, Jan. 18. And it matches the price of one year ago.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby is getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
Emporia gazette.com
Delane Toy Drive prepares for 39th year
A long December tradition in one northwest Emporia neighborhood may be near an end. “They’re thinking next year might be our last year,” Marlo Walburn said. “We’re going to end it with a bang on the 40th, maybe.”
WIBW
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County shooting trial moved to February
A man accused of firing on a passing SUV and wounding a passenger in Chase County received a new trial date Monday. Eric McClure, 39, now will stand trial Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead of next week. Judge Laura Miser set that date at a motion hearing Monday.
WIBW
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, after a car hit a semi-truck, and drove over the 6th St. bridge, killing one person and injuring another, landing onto the closed Westbound lanes of I-70. Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
Emporia gazette.com
Letter drive could spark new development at 'Old School'
It’s been a good year to be “Old School” in Chase County. And bigger things could be in the works for 2023, starting at the end of January. “We finally found the person that we wanted that suited everything we were looking for,” Lee Anne Coester with the Chase County Old School Development District said this week.
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
Emporia gazette.com
Downtown Storywalk explores "Big Snow"
Emporia Public Library’s latest downtown StoryWalk will take readers on a journey through “Big Snow” this month. The December walk features the children’s picture book, “Big Snow,” written and illustrated by Jonathan Bean. The StoryWalk will be available through the month of December in store windows on Commercial Street between Sixth and 12th avenues. Keep an eye out for snow and join the library by reading through the Storywalk beginning at Complete Works, LLC.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County organizations celebrate successful Match Day
Three Chase County organizations are celebrating a successful day of fundraising, following Tuesday’s check presentation for the 9th annual Emporia Area Match Day at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia. More than $500,000 was raised for 28 area organizations this year, setting a new fundraising record for the nine-year-old event....
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State rolls to 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma in Live United Bowl
Emporia State took advantage of five Southeastern Oklahoma turnovers on the way to a 48-27 win in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl on Saturday in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Savage Storm took the opening kickoff and advanced to the Hornet 28-yard line before Emporia State stopped them thanks to a fourth down sack by Jordan Williams. The Hornets then marched 59 yards on six plays to take a 7-0 lead with a 33-yard pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Public Library celebrates season with annual Breakfast with Santa
"We had to open the doors early!” Emporia Public Library Executive Director Pauline Stacchini exclaimed. “Many people were waiting out in the cold this morning well before breakfast with Santa started at 9 a.m.”. Stacchini acknowledged this was a good problem to have as she greeted the steady...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporians step up to help after devastating house fire
Neil Tebbetts didn’t know KenTasha Ferriss before he saw her sitting on the side of the road, surrounded by her belongings. Now the 47-year-old woman works for him and Tebbetts is doing all he can to help her get back on her feet. Ferriss had been living in the...
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls wrestling finishes third at home invite
The Emporia High School girls wrestling team began its season with a third-place finish at its home invite on Saturday. The Lady Spartans had two individual champions: Virginia Munoz at 135 and Kiana Flores-Delgado at 170.
Emporia gazette.com
Camel caravan coming for church's 'live nativity'
Why did the camels cross the road? A road in northwest Emporia, at that?. They may have been heading to an unusual December display at a church. Emporia First Church of the Nazarene is preparing for its annual “Live Nativity” event later this month.
Emporia gazette.com
Pope ties for fourth in NFR day 4
Four go-rounds. Four paychecks. A Waverly cowboy continues to do well at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
