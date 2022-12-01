Read full article on original website
TxDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting To Gain Public Opinion About Public Transit Funding For Seniors And The Disabled
If you are interested in more public transit service for seniors and/or the disabled, consider participating in a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT Bryan district spokesman Bob Colwell says there are many ways that federal funding for these services can benefit communities. You...
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center
There is something with the construction of the expansion of Brazos County’s juvenile detention center that county commissioners approved hiring an Austin law firm at the end of their November 29th meeting. The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the unidentified problems are not preventing the use of the...
Before A Texas A&M Football Player Enters The Transfer Portal, He Goes To Jail For The Third Time
One of the latest Texas A&M football players to enter the transfer portal spent part of last weekend in the Brazos County jail. It’s the third time that 20 year old Josh Moten has been arrested since February 2021. According to the College Station police arrest report, Motel was...
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
A&M Women’s Basketball to Forgo Las Vegas Invitational; Will Host Purdue on Dec. 21
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will no longer be participating in the originally scheduled Las Vegas Invitational and will instead face off against Purdue on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena. The Las Vegas Invitational was slated for Dec. 20-21 and...
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment
The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation. 21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.
Aggie Men’s Basketball Falls to Boise State at Battleground 2k22
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 86-71 neutral site matchup against Boise State in the Battleground 2k22 on Saturday at Dickies Arena. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Aggies as their record fell to 5-3, while Boise State improved to 6-2.
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020. Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.
