Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Tom Brady’s fiery magic leads Buccaneers to last-minute win over Saints
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left. Andy Dalton threw...
Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates as offense sputters vs Saints
Tom Brady was seen screaming at his teammates on the sideline after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punted to start the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
Peyton and Eli Manning to coach 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Peyton and Eli Manning revealed during Monday Night Football that they will be the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The NFL Pro Bowl has been a heavily scrutinized event over the years, due in part to the play on the field. Back in September, the NFL announced that they would move on from the tackle game and instead implement a week-long event that features skill competitions and a flag football game among the AFC and NFC’s top stars.
What will Cowboys depth chart look like if Odell Beckham Jr. signs?
If the Dallas Cowboys were to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., here’s what their depth chart would look like. Odell Beckham Jr. could be very close to making a decision as to who to sign with for this season and beyond. After being cleared to play following a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, Beckham went on visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. On Monday, he began a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Fox Sued for Patent Infringement When Scheduling NFL Broadcasts
A new federal lawsuit accuses Fox of infringing patents for predictive analytics tools used to optimize its NFL schedule. On Nov. 29, Recentive Analytics sued Fox in a Delaware federal court, arguing the network “directly infringes” Recentive’s patents by deploying a mapping tool that “creates a schedule of events for content that occurs at discrete time slots (e.g., NFL Sunday games at 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET) for a plurality of cities.” Based in Massachusetts, Recentive offers analytics platforms to TV networks, leagues, teams and live entertainment companies, which use those platforms to make predictions and adjust resources. The NFL,...
Did Odell Beckham Jr. give a major hint at Cowboys signing while out with potential teammates?
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may or may not have dropped a major hint about potentially signing with Dallas Cowboys during visit. The Dallas Cowboys‘ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no secret. The team and its players have been very public in expressing how much they want Beckham to join them as they make a push for a potential Super Bowl run this year. The team had their chance on Monday, Dec. 5, as they hosted Beckham for a two-day visit.
