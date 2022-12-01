Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
ISP Sellersburg Investigating Fatal Crash, Make Arrest
Scott County - December 2, 2022: Troopers from the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon. Troopers arrested an Austin man in connection with the crash. Around 4 pm Friday, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested ISP assistance investigating an injury crash...
wvih.com
U-Haul Truck Crashes On Bridge
A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday just before 8 p.m. Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle. The U-Haul truck also hit...
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
ISP: Indiana man arrested after deadly collision involving motorcyclist
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested and charged in relation to a deadly crash. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers in Sellersburg are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested ISP assistance investigating an injury crash involving...
wdrb.com
74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
korncountry.com
Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
953wiki.com
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigated the Death of a Local Resident...Daughter Arrested for Neglect and Exploitation
The father died earlier this year in Northern Scott County. Scott County-On 12-02-2022, Melinda McVey, 52, of Austin, Indiana was arrested on a Scott County Warrant for Neglect of a Dependent - Results in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 3 Felony), Exploitation of an Endangered Adult, and Invasion of Privacy. The warrant for McVey's arrest stemmed from an investigation into the death of Charles Thomas McVey, 74, who passed away in May 2022 at his residence in northern Scott County. The investigation, led by Scott County Sheriff's Office Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Colwell Shofner, culminated in Melinda McVey's arrest after it was alleged that Melinda McVey (who is the deceased Charles McVey's daughter) did not provide adequate care for her deceased father while she was responsible for his care. The lengthy investigation into the condition of Charles McVey's health and the alleged "deplorable condition" of his home where he resided at the time of his death supported the alleged finding that resulted in McVey's arrest for Neglect of a Dependent. Furthermore, Charles McVey's financial account was found to be exhausted at the time of his death where more than $200,000 was spent in less than three (3) years, supporting the arrest of Melinda McVey for Exploitation of a Dependent. Melinda McVey was taken into custody and remanded to the Scott County Jail. Assisting with this investigation were the Scott County Coroner's Office and the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.
wbiw.com
Loogootee man faces child molestation charges
LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
k105.com
Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults
A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
wdrb.com
Man killed, woman taken to hospital after shooting near Iroquois Park neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near the Iroquois Park neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, at 11:15 p.m. Police found a man and a woman who had both been shot.
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimball International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
17-year-old ID'd as victim of I-71 crash in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County authorities have released the name of a victim who died following a late-night crash on I-71. The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 17-year-old Ayden Altman died from complications of blunt force injuries. Police said the crash was reported Friday night around 11:45 p.m. on I-71...
Four found dead in suspected Louisville murder-suicide
Police found four people dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday morning after receiving calls of a shooting with “multiple victims.”
LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
