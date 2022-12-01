Read full article on original website
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
Hitting the Slopes? Keep An Eye On Ski Conditions Across Michigan With These Live Webcams
Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing here in The Mitten. After teasing us over the Thanksgiving holiday with an early Winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow in West Michigan, surely that was only a taste of what's yet to come!. Winter sports enthusiasts across the...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
Large Predators in Michigan to Avoid
Here in Michigan, there are three large predators you should avoid at all costs. These large predators are bears, gray wolves, and cougars. In all my years I've never come across any of these large predators, and nor do I plan to anytime soon. I've done plenty of traveling throughout...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes
This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
110 Years of Happy Couples: Michigan Marriages, 1839-1949
You need a license to drive a vehicle. Without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to own a dog. If you're discovered without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to be married. If you're discovered living with your partner without...
Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan
Searching for a list of Christmas Tree farms near you? We got you. It's a tradition for many families in Southwest Michigan to go on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. To make the search easier this year, we've compiled a complete list of "Choose and Cut" Christmas Tree farms in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by city below.
Michiganders Risk Identity Theft on Unregulated Gaming Sites
Did you know there are just over 30 online gambling apps in Michigan to choose from? They all have unique offerings, including many with casino and sportsbooks all in one app. Personally speaking I am not a gambler, and I most certainly do not use any online gambling apps because there is always a risk of identity theft and more.
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Here Are At Least 7 Vintage Shops in SW Michigan
The shopping season is here (I swear I just heard my wallet groan). If you're looking for something unique, something that'll stand out, or something for that friend that loves vintage items, good news!. The SW Michigan area is rich in vintage shops. So, even if you're not finding anything...
Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
Governor Whitmer Pardons Mitch E. Gander
Mitch E. Gander can thank Governor Whitmer for being pardoned and escaping the demise of being the centerpiece on a Michigan dinner table. He can also thank Mia of Harper Woods, and Seneca from Grand Rapids for suggesting his new name in a statewide naming contest. Over 6,000 entries were...
Up North Away From Almost Everything: Eagle Harbor in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula
The Keweenaw Peninsula's village of Eagle Harbor seems like a serene spot, along the shores of Lake Superior...and it is. But in the 1870s when it was ruled by the lumberjacks, it was close to a madhouse. Almost every night after work, they'd head into town and get sloshed, start fights, kick & maim their fellow timbermen.....not pretty.
