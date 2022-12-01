Read full article on original website
Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder
It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
22-year-old faces weapons charges in connection with rapper Takeoff's murder
Officials said surveillance video and an anonymous witness tied Cameron Joshua to the scene. Still, no one has been charged with Takeoff's murder.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
HipHopDX.com
Pop Smoke's Murder Detailed By Woman Who Witnessed His Death: 'These Were His Last Words'
Pop Smoke’s tragic death has been detailed by the woman who witnessed the shooting. Amelia Rose, who was with the Brooklyn rapper when he was gunned down during a home invasion in February 2020, shared a harrowing account of his murder on the premiere episode of WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides, which aired earlier this month.
Suspect arrested in murder of Migos’ star Takeoff, Houston police say
Houston Police have revealed that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Takeoff, the rapper who was a part of the hip-hop trio Migos. The suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces a murder charge, law enforcement told the press on Friday afternoon, The Daily Beast reported. Kirshnik Khari Ball, the artist known as Takeoff, was shot to death during a shootout in downtown Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28. He was struck twice, with one bullet hitting him in the head and another in the arm and torso, according to an autopsy...
Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Applied For Emergency Passport Prior To Arrest
The suspect arrested for the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff applied for an emergency passport prior to his arrest, according to ABC13 News. Patrick Clark, who was arrested on Dec. 1, is a Houston rapper and strip club promotor known as DJ Pat. Clark was arrested with a large sum...
Straaaaaait Betrayal: Childhood Friend Who Robbed Safaree Of $183K Worth Of Jewelry Sentenced To 18 Years
The last man involved in the robbery of Safaree Samuels is heading behind bars. In 2018, three men conspired to hold up the rapper at gunpoint outside his Fort Lee luxury apartment complex. According to NorthJersey.com, a judge sentenced Safaree’s childhood friend Shawn Harewood to 18 years in state prison for the armed robbery. With friends like […]
Texas attorney caught on camera trying to shoot ex-girlfriend at Austin bar
A crazed attorney from Austin, Texas was caught on camera allegedly trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend at the bar she worked at on Saturday, police said. Gavin Rush, 41, is out on bond after he allegedly stormed into the Anderson Mill Pub with a gun around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and approached his ex, who was behind the bar, according to arrest records obtained by KVUE. He put a small leather satchel on the table and asked if he could speak with her. When she said “no,” he drew the gun and pointed it at her, with the laser sight aimed...
Mexico Charges Suspect In Shanquella Robinson's Death
Shanquella Robinson’s family is closer to justice after Mexico filed charges against a suspect in her mysterious death. Robinson died shortly after arriving in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on a group trip with friends. NBC News reports that local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for an American woman.
HipHopDX.com
TakeOff: Houston Man Arrested & Charged With Rapper’s Murder
TakeOff‘s murder case has seen a new development as Houston police have arrested a man and charged him with killing the Migos rapper. According to KHOU11, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday (December 2) that Patrick Xavier Clark — reportedly known as DJ Pat in H-Town — was apprehended on the city’s Eastside and he’s been charged with the murder of TakeOff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball).
Chrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface’s Arrest On Attempted Murder Charge
Chrisean Rock, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface, has spoken out following the rap star’s arrest on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The reality TV star, who was with Blue in Las Vegas at the time of his detainment, declared her loyalty to the “Thotiana” rapper in a series of posts on social media. “Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she captioned a clip of her and Blueface filmed shortly prior to his arrest. More from VIBE.comBlueface Arrested For Attempted...
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
Xzibit Asks Court To Force Ex-Wife To Work Instead Of Receiving Lifetime Financial Support
Xzibit is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Krista Joiner over alimony following their divorce. The rapper has requested that the court order her to obtain a job instead of receiving a lifetime of financial support. According to RadarOnline, Xzibit has filed a petition, seeking a judge...
wtaj.com
Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent
HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the musician’s death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he’s innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out. After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., Files For Alimony Payments To Resume
Another bombshell has dropped on former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. Her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., has filed a motion for his alimony payments to resume in the midst of Willams' ongoing health and financial troubles, RadarOnline.com has learned. Hunter Sr., 50, claimed that Williams, 58, had not upheld the court-ordered spousal payments since October 2021. Hunter Sr. posted to his Instagram stories on November 30 that the filing "don't have nothing to do with Wendy," and instead had "everything to do with the people trying to steal hard earned money." Hunter Sr. added that he had a...
hotnewhiphop.com
U Of Idaho Murders: Victim’s Dad Says “Means Of Death Don’t Match” In Brutal Slayings
Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steven, opened up about his tragic loss during a recent interview. Several weeks have gone by since four horrendous murders took place at the University of Idaho in November. Unfortunately, the victim’s families (and countless others touched by the emotional case all over the world) remain without answers as we move into December.
