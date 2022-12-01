ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Korea fires artillery near border in warning to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea fired about 130 artillery rounds on Monday into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors. North Korea’s military said the firings were a warning against ongoing South...

