Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
New position in Jonesboro budget to emphasize outdoors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new position being added to Jonesboro’s 2023 budget looks to improve and advance the city’s trail projects. The hybrid position for a trail coordinator and landscape architect was introduced with one of the goals being to make progress toward a trail loop around Jonesboro.
Kait 8
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Connectivity Plan breaks ground on new project
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of the Jonesboro Connectivity Plan saw some progress Monday. Mayor Harold Copenhaver and several other city and community leaders gathered near the corner of Creath Avenue and McDaniel Street to “bridge the gap.”. This part of the connectivity plan will connect Downtown Jonesboro...
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
Kait 8
UPDATE: Missing man found near home
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
neareport.com
Multiple burglaries reported recently in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several instances of criminals breaking into buildings and stealing items have left multiple homeowners victims in Jonesboro. One such incident was reported on December 1 at the 2800-block of Stallings Lane. The report says a 10-year-old called police to report the burglary, where a woman allegedly stole an air fryer from the home. Few other details were visible in the report.
Kait 8
Second public pool to be installed in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will soon be another spot to splash in Jonesboro. The city’s budget for 2023 shows plans to build another pool right near Parker Park. The $1.5 million project will give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.
talkbusiness.net
Hytrol Conveyor promotes six in Jonesboro
Hytrol Conveyor Co. announced Thursday (Dec. 1) a change in its leadership structure moving several employees into C-suite positions and promoting others. The company said the change will open mid- and senior-level leadership positions throughout the company and is meant to recognize the performance of several individuals. Four vice-presidents will...
Kait 8
Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Search and Rescue squad needs your help finding a vital part of its team. Radar can be vital to emergency response crews, but the missing “Radar” in this case isn’t what you think. “Radar” is the team’s tracking dog,...
Kait 8
JAC, humane society clearing their shelters
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to add a furry friend to your family this Christmas?. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Jonesboro Animal Control are looking to clear their kennels. Both organizations announced Monday they are taking part in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.
Kait 8
Planning your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Not much sun in the forecast this week and get ready for several rounds of rain. A series of disturbances along a meandering front will keep rain chances in the forecast every day until Friday.
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have deactivated a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old. Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department at (501) 362-8291.
Kait 8
Water plant gets major upgrade after million-dollar grant
PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - In Cross County, many small towns won’t have to worry about brown water anymore thanks to a major influx of money from the state. Parkin received $1.8 million that will go towards upgrading its water plant which has not been updated since it was built in 1974.
neareport.com
Chinese restaurant break-in leads to chase, arrest
Jonesboro, Ark. – An alarm quickly led authorities to arresting a suspect in an attempted break-in early Monday in Jonesboro. Officers responded at 12:37 AM December 5 to the China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road where a glass break alarm had been tripped. Police arrived at the same time as the owners and found a shattered exterior glass window on the north side. A broken alcohol bottle was found at the scene, possibly used in the attempted break-in, police said. Some broken tree limbs were also located nearby.
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
Kait 8
Owners of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A now-defunct Northeast Arkansas hospital accused of failing to protect sensitive patient information has agreed to a $770,000 settlement. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday, Dec. 2, that the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc., which owned Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village, agreed to the settlement.
Memphis man killed by semi-truck on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Arkansas on Sunday. It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 p.m. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said the man was standing outside of a GMC Sierra, trying to put gas in the […]
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
Kait 8
Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57. Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go. One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County. One question is expected to be raised: How will...
Kait 8
Church spreads Christmas cheer with free gas
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Christmas season is about giving, and what better to give than gas? Central Baptist Church in Paragould decided to give back to the community. Church volunteers manned the pumps as hundreds line the streets to fill their tanks. The church pre-paid $25 to every pump...
Comments / 0