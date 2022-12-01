This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The documentary "Loudmouth" opens with a stark contrast: a shot of the Rev. Al Sharpton as he walks toward the chair in which he'll sit for the course of the roughly two-hour movie as he reflects on his career as a civil rights activist. Dressed in a dapper gray three-piece suit, with his salt-and-pepper hair slicked neatly back, Sharpton, who turned 68 in October, cuts a very different figure from the early 1980s footage of him that director Josh Alexander intersperses amid the interview segments that form the spine of the film - and not just because the Brooklyn-born Baptist minister and MSNBC host has famously lost so much weight. (Sharpton reportedly went from over 300 pounds to around 130.)

11 HOURS AGO