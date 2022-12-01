Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Actress Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at age 71, family announces
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer.Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca in Cheers, died surrounded by her family after treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, her family announced on Monday evening.“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.In the statement, her children True and Lillie Parker, said the actress had “only...
Houston Chronicle
A stranger called. He had photos of her family from the Holocaust era.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Blanche Fixler survived the Holocaust because her aunt sent her to an orphanage when she was 6 as the Nazis invaded Europe during World War II. Her mother, grandmother and two older siblings were murdered with 450,000 other Jews...
Houston Chronicle
'Loudmouth': Rev. Al Sharpton reflects on a career as a 'blowup man'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The documentary "Loudmouth" opens with a stark contrast: a shot of the Rev. Al Sharpton as he walks toward the chair in which he'll sit for the course of the roughly two-hour movie as he reflects on his career as a civil rights activist. Dressed in a dapper gray three-piece suit, with his salt-and-pepper hair slicked neatly back, Sharpton, who turned 68 in October, cuts a very different figure from the early 1980s footage of him that director Josh Alexander intersperses amid the interview segments that form the spine of the film - and not just because the Brooklyn-born Baptist minister and MSNBC host has famously lost so much weight. (Sharpton reportedly went from over 300 pounds to around 130.)
Comments / 0