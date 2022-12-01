A little chill is in the air across parts of South Florida this Sunday morning with numerous locations waking up to near-normal temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, especially across Miami-Dade County, courtesy of a northerly wind flow, ushering in cooler air south and down the Florida Peninsula. This will be a feature into Monday and Tuesday mornings as well, and while the Broward coast has avoided the 60s this morning due to an east breeze, there will be a better chance for sub-70F temperatures these next couple of mornings.

