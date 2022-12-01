Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Women's Health
Meet The Cast Of 'Back In The Groove,' Hulu's New Reality Dating Show—And See Their Instagrams And The Trailer
In case you haven’t heard, Hulu has a brand-new reality dating television show called Back in the Groove. Like similar shows, it’s about a group of women and men meeting on a beach in an attempt to find love—but there’s a twist. The main focus is on three single women in their 40s dating a pool of 24 younger men, to, you guessed it, get their “groove back.” (Think How Stella Got Her Groove Back, but make it the 2022 version.) And here's the kicker: There might even be a mother-son pairing joining the show.
Women's Health
Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Have An Unbreakable Bond, Says Astrology
ICYMI: Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been together for a whopping 12 years!. The pair first met in late 2008, and got engaged just a year later in December 2009. But they kept their relationship out of the spotlight until their red carpet debut in January 2010 when Carrie brought Mike as her date to the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, per Us Weekly. Seven months after their first big public appearance, in July 2010, they tied the knot in Georgia and soon after hopped on a plane to Tahiti for their honeymoon (these two obviously don’t waste any time).
Lee Jung-jae (‘Hunt’) on making his feature directorial debut with action-packed espionage thriller [Exclusive Video Interview]
“As I was developing the characters and becoming more and more involved in the script development, it just was a natural decision for me to want to direct it myself and getting the courage to do that,” admits Lee Jung-jae about taking the plunge with his feature directorial debut, the Korean action drama “Hunt.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I was thinking a lot about will Korean audiences like this film and will foreign audiences be able to empathize with it,” he explains. “The answer to these questions was not easy and I went through four years of the...
Kit Connor is the Secret Soul of HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’
HBO‘s His Dark Materials returned last night for the premiere of its third and final season. The series is a careful adaptation of Philip Pullman’s raucous trilogy about a girl from another world and a boy from ours getting caught up in a rebellion against heaven. For many, the best thing about the show is its star-studded ensemble cast. James McAvoy plays the enigmatic Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson is the relentless Mrs. Coulter, and Logan standout Dafne Keen stars as Lyra Silvertongue, a girl with the unique ability to read a mystical truth-telling “golden compass” known as an alethiometer. However,...
Women's Health
See Jennifer Garner Stun In An All-Black Outfit While Out In New York City
13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner is visual proof that keeping it simple goes a long way. The 50-year-old attended The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. Jennifer made the New York sidewalks her own personal runway in an outfit that was the epitome of chic. 13...
Women's Health
Why Kate Middleton And Prince Will's Friends Are Full On Spiraling Right Now, Per Reports
Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The streamer released a very dramatic trailer, and apparently, people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Specifically, they're upset about "the use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented." After months...
Women's Health
How Does The 'Firefly Lane' Book End? Here's Where Kate And Tully End Up
The second and final season of Firefly Lane dropped on Netflix this month, so naturally, everyone has been busy catching up on all things Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart. In case you're unfamiliar (or if it's been a while), season 1 told the story of lifelong besties Tully Hart (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (played by Sarah Chalke), and the show takes viewers on a journey watching the women grow from gangly teens with big dreams into strong women in their forties.
Women's Health
The Perennial Popularity Of Princess Diana's Statement Sweaters
In the vast library of style inspiration images of the late Princess of Wales, there's her particular styling of bike shorts, and ruffle collar blouses galore. But Princess Diana also carved out a casual signature for herself with the statement sweater. And two jumpers immediately come to mind. In the...
Women's Health
Justin Theroux Tagged Jennifer Aniston In An Emotional Instagram Post About Rescue Dogs
Justin Theroux shared a passionate post on Instagram encouraging people to adopt rescue dogs. The actor tagged his ex, Jennifer Aniston, in the post's caption. Aniston recently joined Instagram and shared dogs with Theroux. "Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️," Theroux wrote....
