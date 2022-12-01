ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
People

Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Women's Health

Meet The Cast Of 'Back In The Groove,' Hulu's New Reality Dating Show—And See Their Instagrams And The Trailer

In case you haven’t heard, Hulu has a brand-new reality dating television show called Back in the Groove. Like similar shows, it’s about a group of women and men meeting on a beach in an attempt to find love—but there’s a twist. The main focus is on three single women in their 40s dating a pool of 24 younger men, to, you guessed it, get their “groove back.” (Think How Stella Got Her Groove Back, but make it the 2022 version.) And here's the kicker: There might even be a mother-son pairing joining the show.
Women's Health

Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Have An Unbreakable Bond, Says Astrology

ICYMI: Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been together for a whopping 12 years!. The pair first met in late 2008, and got engaged just a year later in December 2009. But they kept their relationship out of the spotlight until their red carpet debut in January 2010 when Carrie brought Mike as her date to the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, per Us Weekly. Seven months after their first big public appearance, in July 2010, they tied the knot in Georgia and soon after hopped on a plane to Tahiti for their honeymoon (these two obviously don’t waste any time).
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Lee Jung-jae (‘Hunt’) on making his feature directorial debut with action-packed espionage thriller [Exclusive Video Interview]

“As I was developing the characters and becoming more and more involved in the script development, it just was a natural decision for me to want to direct it myself and getting the courage to do that,” admits Lee Jung-jae about taking the plunge with his feature directorial debut, the Korean action drama “Hunt.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I was thinking a lot about will Korean audiences like this film and will foreign audiences be able to empathize with it,” he explains. “The answer to these questions was not easy and I went through four years of the...
Decider.com

Kit Connor is the Secret Soul of HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’

HBO‘s His Dark Materials returned last night for the premiere of its third and final season. The series is a careful adaptation of Philip Pullman’s raucous trilogy about a girl from another world and a boy from ours getting caught up in a rebellion against heaven. For many, the best thing about the show is its star-studded ensemble cast. James McAvoy plays the enigmatic Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson is the relentless Mrs. Coulter, and Logan standout Dafne Keen stars as Lyra Silvertongue, a girl with the unique ability to read a mystical truth-telling “golden compass” known as an alethiometer. However,...
Women's Health

Why Kate Middleton And Prince Will's Friends Are Full On Spiraling Right Now, Per Reports

Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The streamer released a very dramatic trailer, and apparently, people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Specifically, they're upset about "the use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented." After months...
Women's Health

How Does The 'Firefly Lane' Book End? Here's Where Kate And Tully End Up

The second and final season of Firefly Lane dropped on Netflix this month, so naturally, everyone has been busy catching up on all things Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart. In case you're unfamiliar (or if it's been a while), season 1 told the story of lifelong besties Tully Hart (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (played by Sarah Chalke), and the show takes viewers on a journey watching the women grow from gangly teens with big dreams into strong women in their forties.
Women's Health

The Perennial Popularity Of Princess Diana's Statement Sweaters

In the vast library of style inspiration images of the late Princess of Wales, there's her particular styling of bike shorts, and ruffle collar blouses galore. But Princess Diana also carved out a casual signature for herself with the statement sweater. And two jumpers immediately come to mind. In the...
Women's Health

Justin Theroux Tagged Jennifer Aniston In An Emotional Instagram Post About Rescue Dogs

Justin Theroux shared a passionate post on Instagram encouraging people to adopt rescue dogs. The actor tagged his ex, Jennifer Aniston, in the post's caption. Aniston recently joined Instagram and shared dogs with Theroux. "Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️," Theroux wrote....

Comments / 0

Community Policy