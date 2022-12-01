New Year’s Eve Bash Presented by Xfinity at The Battery Atlanta
Photo byThe Battery Atlanta
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Ring in the new year in style at The Battery Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity. Families and kids can enjoy the Early Innings countdown at 6 p.m. in the Plaza, which includes a special performance by GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts and culminates with an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. The Late Innings will begin at 9 p.m., featuring a special performance by 12 South Band on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Kick off the New Year with a spectacular aerial fireworks display and pyrotechnics. More information can be found here.
Comments / 0