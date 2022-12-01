Is Amazon Going After Nvidia, Intel, and AMD Business?

In this video, I will be talking about Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) move that will see it making its own chips and competing directly with its partners Intel , Nvidia , and AMD .

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 30, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2022.

