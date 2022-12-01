ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Is Amazon Going After Nvidia, Intel, and AMD Business?

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

In this video, I will be talking about Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) move that will see it making its own chips and competing directly with its partners Intel , Nvidia , and AMD .

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 30, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon.com and Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy