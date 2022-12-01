ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Holiday Magic in Puyallup cancelled Sunday due to weather

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Washington State Fair’s annual Holiday Magic event will be cancelled Sunday, Dec. 4 due to inclement weather. Puyallup Police Department has warned drivers in the area to avoid nonessential travel due to challenging road conditions. Plow crews are focusing only on priority snow routes at this time.
q13fox.com

Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
Tri-City Herald

‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know

Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night

Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
KING 5

Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
KATU.com

Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
thejoltnews.com

Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware

Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
dailyfly.com

Washington State Snow And Traction Restrictions Have Arrived

King County – The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division wants drivers to protect themselves and their passengers while traveling over our States Mountain passes this year. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic. After last years unprecedented three pass closures, and the...
thurstontalk.com

Homes First Board of Directors is Passionate About Housing

As another year is wrapping up, we at Homes First reflect on the many things we are grateful for. One example is our diverse, passionate and generous board of directors who truly care about our mission. Established 32 years ago by a group of community members with dedicated hearts for service and a desire to strengthen the local community by helping and changing the lives of those most in need of stable, safe, healthy, and affordable rental housing. Homes First’s continued success is thanks to countless individuals who share this resolve. As Vice President of the Board Chris Lester states, “Having a group of people that care about and work hard to support the mission year in and year out is critical.”
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
q13fox.com

WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...

Comments / 0

Community Policy